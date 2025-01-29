Take charge of your financial future with FINVET

For many Veterans, the transition to civilian life comes with challenges. One of the most pressing issues is financial stability. To help, VA has launched FINVET, the National Veterans Financial Resource Center. This new website helps support Veterans managing their finances.

What Is FINVET?

FINVET provides comprehensive, one-stop web support developed by the VA Office of Suicide Prevention. Veterans can find valuable tools, calculators and worksheets to make managing money easier. Whatever your financial goals are, FINVET offers resources to guide you along the way.

Why Visit FINVET?

Here are the top five reasons why every Veteran should check out FINVET:

Pay for Your Basic Needs. Find resources to help you pay for housing, food, transportation and more. Learn How to Save More. Learn how to create a budget, find discounts and reduce impulse spending. Increase Your Income. Find tools to help you increase your earning potential. This could mean looking for a job, going to school or making the most of your military benefits. Manage Debt Effectively. Learn how to build credit, lower bills and reduce debt so you can feel more in control. Protect Your Finances. FINVET can help you avoid scams, use safe banks and plan for the future.

Why FINVET Matters

The connection between financial stress and mental health is clear. Financial difficulties are linked to a higher risk of suicide and homelessness among Veterans. FINVET is designed to reduce that risk by providing Veterans with the knowledge and tools they need to feel financially secure. Financial security helps improve overall well-being and reduces the likelihood of financial distress.

The mission of FINVET is simple: To empower Veterans to earn more, save more and protect their financial futures. FINVET is here to help every Veteran take charge of their money and their life.