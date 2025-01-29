Volunteer creates karaoke program

At West Texas VA, volunteers like Britney Kalina transform the lives of Veterans through the universal language of music. Her innovative karaoke program not only brings Veterans together in song, but also offers them a joyful experience and a chance to relive cherished memories.

If you’ve ever considered volunteering, let Kalina’s story inspire you to contribute your unique talents and make a tangible difference in the lives of those who have served our country.

Kalina has always believed in the transformative power of music. As a child she felt that music could touch hearts and spark joy, a belief that led her to volunteer at West Texas VA. Determined to make a positive impact on Veterans’ lives, she introduced a unique program: Karaoke days at the community center.

Thrilled to see the room come alive with music

Kalina set up a karaoke station, complete with a microphone, speakers and an eclectic mix of tunes ranging from classic country to modern pop. Initially unsure of how the Veterans would respond, she was thrilled to see the room come alive with music.

Veterans stepped up to the microphone, some tentative, others eager, all sharing in the camaraderie.

Veterans tapped their feet, cheered on their peers and reconnected with joyful memories through each song. Kalina quickly became more than just a volunteer. She became a cherished friend, deeply connected to the Veterans through their shared stories of service and sacrifice.

Volunteering at West Texas VA offers more than just an opportunity to give back. Volunteers gain profound personal growth and satisfaction by providing comfort and joy to Veterans. They play a crucial role in the healing process, offering social interaction and emotional support that can significantly enhance the well-being of our Veterans.

“A simple idea can bring happiness to our Veterans.”

“Volunteers are vital to our mission here at West Texas VA,” said Keith Bass, director. “They bring not only their skills, but their compassion and enthusiasm, which makes a profound impact on our community. Britney’s karaoke night is a perfect example of how a simple idea can bring immense happiness and unity to our Veterans. We are immensely grateful for her contributions and for all our volunteers who dedicate their time and hearts to our Veterans.”

Each session of karaoke offers Veterans a chance to relive their favorite songs and share stories in a space of understanding and enjoyment. Kalina reflects on her experience with joy. “Human connection is such a powerful thing, and I am blessed to witness it every time I volunteer. My heart is completely full when I see our Veterans sing and dance. There’s nothing more beautiful than that.”

Month after month, Kalina returns to VA, inspired by the profound difference even the smallest gestures, like a song or a smile, can make. Her experiences underscore that volunteering at the West Texas VA is about turning moments of music into lasting memories of laughter and togetherness for those who have served.

Are you ready to make a difference? Visit the VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement and discover how you can start your volunteering journey.