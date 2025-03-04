Program assists injured or disabled Veterans with custom devices to improve quality of life

Disclaimer: The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA.

Are you a Veteran with an injury or disability who has an idea for a device that could improve your mobility, independence or ability to enjoy the activities you love? The Quality of Life Plus Program (QL Plus) is here to help—at no cost to you.

QL Plus creates one-of-a-kind personalized solutions. Each year, QL Plus works with Veterans to design and build custom devices that enhance their daily lives or enable them to participate in sports, hobbies and other activities.

Past projects include:

Hiking prosthetics.

Kayak and bike lifts.

Wheelchair tire cleaners.

Specialized archery equipment.

A rollerblading attachment for a prosthetic leg.

And many more. If you have an idea—big or small—QL Plus wants to hear it.

No cost, no red tape

Any Veteran with a disability (service-related or not) is eligible to apply. There is absolutely no cost to the Veteran—QL Plus covers all expenses, including travel if in-person fittings or measurements are needed.

How it works

QL Plus teams up with engineering students at 25 universities across the country. These students take on these individual projects as part of their senior Capstone course, dedicating an entire academic year to designing and building the custom device.

Here’s what Veterans who participate can expect:

Fall semester: The Veteran collaborates with a student team to design the device.

Spring semester: The students build and refine it to meet the Veteran’s needs.

Project timeline: Most projects kick off in the fall and wrap up in May.

If a Veteran’s project is selected, they will work closely with the students through virtual check-ins and (if needed) in-person meetings. The students—guided by faculty and expert mentors—are passionate, hardworking and committed to bringing each Veteran’s idea to life.

If there’s something that would make a difference in your life, QL Plus wants to help build it.

You can also check out past featured projects, visit the QL Plus YouTube channel to see solutions in action or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.