PRESS CONFERENCE | NCRI to Expose Tehran’s New, Secret Nuclear Warhead Development Efforts

Locations, Names, Cover-up Methods and Agencies

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, January 31, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (EST), the U.S. Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) will reveal undisclosed intelligence on the Iranian regime’s covert efforts to produce nuclear warheads.

The intelligence, sourced from within the regime by the Iranian Resistance, details:

• Locations of the sites.

• Names of key experts and officials involved.

• Methods and agencies involved in concealing these activities.

The press conference will expand on the implications of the new intelligence for global security and the need for decisive action.

The NCRI’s history of exposing the regime’s nuclear ambitions includes the 2002 Natanz uranium enrichment revelation, which led to the IAEA inspections and international sanctions, and the 2011 exposure of SPND, the regime’s nuclear weapons development organization—later verified by the IAEA and sanctioned by the United States.

DATE & TIME: Friday, January 31, 2025 - 11:00 AM (EST) / 17:00 (CET)

VENUE: Washington, DC

RSVP: Advance registration is required for accredited journalists and members of the diplomatic community.

For media inquiries and to RSVP, please contact: media@ncrius.org

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran - U.S. Representative Office. Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C. NCRI-US acts as the Washington office for Iran’s parliament-in-exile, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, dedicated to establishing a democratic, secular, non-nuclear republic in Iran. It will serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect, Maryam Rajavi, and based on her Ten Point Plan once the theocracy is ousted. Its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections within six months after the regime's fall.

Background information on NCRI's 2002 landmark Natanz secret nuclear site revelation

