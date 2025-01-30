Children Learn About Wildlife and Conservation Through Laughter and Fun In New Kid’s Book

Palmetto Publishing Announces Release of THAT BIRD

Charleston, SC, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meet Birdy Palirdy, a small robin with a giant personality. He’s no ordinary bird with ordinary goals; he's convinced he can take on an eagle and win! His confidence and snappy wit are infectious, and his grand adventures bring a colorful cast of characters.

There's Karsyn, his human companion, who shares Birdy's love for the great outdoors; Bella Bass, a baby bass passionate about pro fishing; and the Palirdy family, including Birdy's sister Amelie, a professional singer, and his cousin Marilee.

However, Birdy’s story has a heartfelt and important conservation message for kids. The bird’s journey serves as a lesson in the importance of caring for our environment. Birdy’s adventures subtly teach readers about conservation and wildlife, encourage kids to think about friendship, and emphasize the importance of respecting nature.

So, are you ready to join Birdy and his friends on their incredible adventure?

Gary Lee Robin, the author of That Bird, is a man of many talents. He's a professional bass fisherman who served as the Bassmaster Elite Series Super Marshal and Bass Nation Southeast Texas Conservation Director. For forty years, he worked for a major oil corporation as a turnaround planner. He's a proud alumni of Lamar University. Gary spends time with his wife, Keri, their five grandchildren, and several great-nieces and nephews when he's not writing or fishing. His experiences and love for nature inspire his storytelling, making his books exciting and relatable for young readers.

