SecurityBridge Secures 5,000-Plus SAP Production Systems Amid 80 Percent Growth Surge in 2024

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecurityBridge, the Cybersecurity Command Center for SAP, concluded 2024 with exponential growth and remarkable achievements, solidifying its position as a leader in SAP cybersecurity. The company experienced an 80 percent year-over-year increase in license revenue, underscoring its rapid expansion and commitment to safeguarding critical enterprise systems.SecurityBridge secured over 5,000 SAP Production systems, addressing vulnerabilities and reinforcing organizations' digital defenses globally. The company disclosed 11 SAP standard vulnerabilities through its innovative platform, highlighting its role in advancing industry security standards. In addition, SecurityBridge efficiently managed 4,494 support tickets, achieving a stellar customer satisfaction rating of 4.6 out of 5."Our substantial growth reflects the increasing need for specialized SAP security solutions in today's complex threat landscape," said Christoph Nagy, co-founder and CEO of SecurityBridge. "The volume of systems we're now protecting, combined with our customer satisfaction ratings, validates our world-class approach to SAP security."The company strengthened its global presence in 2024, expanding its workforce by 20 percent and establishing key leadership positions. These positions included Bill Oliver as U.S. Managing Director, Steffen Fischer as the company’s global CFO, and Onno Coenen as Managing Director in Singapore to support APAC operations.Significant 2024 platform enhancements included the release of SecurityBridge Platform version 6.26 , which features automated SAP patch implementation and comprehensive security monitoring coverage for SAP BTP . The company also introduced an enhanced Security Dashboard that provides real-time threat monitoring and compliance ratings for CISOs, SOCs, and SAP Basis teams.In addition, SecurityBridge formed strategic partnerships with regional and global consulting firms—including Accenture and KPMG—expanding its reach and capability to deliver comprehensive SAP security solutions to enterprises worldwide.For more information about SecurityBridge's SAP security solutions, visit www.securitybridge.com About SecurityBridgeSecurityBridge is the leading provider of a comprehensive, SAP-native cybersecurity platform that enables organizations worldwide to protect their most critical business systems. The platform seamlessly integrates real-time threat monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities directly into the SAP environment, enabling organizations to protect the integrity, confidentiality and availability of their data with minimal manual effort. It provides a 360° view of the SAP security situation and is characterized by user-friendliness, rapid implementation and transparent licensing. SecurityBridge has a proven track record, including an excellent customer rating and over 5,000 secured SAP systems worldwide. The company is committed to innovation, transparency and customer focus, ensuring that SAP users can navigate the evolving landscape of SAP security threats with confidence. www.securitybridge.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.