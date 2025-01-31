Business Awards UK 2025 Small Business Awards Winners and Finalists Revealed

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Small Business Awards , recognising the most outstanding small businesses and entrepreneurs across the country. This year's awards celebrate the resilience, creativity, and impact of small businesses that drive innovation and contribute to local and national economies.Business Awards UK 2025 Small Business Awards Winners- Kilncare Limited - Small Business of the Year- Jet Through Limited - Small Business Leader of the Year- The Pet Vet - Best National Small Business- Inflow Partnership Limited - Best International Small Business- Excel Clinic - Best Small Business Website- Dyslexia Test Centre - Best Newcomer Small Business- Tomson Consulting Ltd - Best Work Environment- Iconic Fitness Ltd - Best Local Small Business- Context Europe - Small Consultancy of the Year- Canine Business Academy - Most Innovative Small Business- Screaming Squid - Triumph Over Adversity Award- Unthink Ltd - Best Training and Development- RISE UP - Best Non-Profit Small Business- Global Travel Management - Best Communication Award- Morph PR and Marketing Ltd - Rachel O’Reilly - Small Business Mentor Award- Region Security Guarding - Diversity and Inclusion Champion- Securebytes Solutions Ltd - Darryn Brownfield - Best Newcomer Director- Survey and Test Ltd - Sustainability and Environment- Transform with Tia - Best Local Marketing Campaign- The Systems Link - Lone Wolf Business of the Year- Tap HR - Trish Hewitt - Rising Star Award- My Mortgage Angel - Best Customer Service- Woofs of Wixford - Best Small Business Transformation- Whittingham Marketing & Consultancy - Best Social Media Marketing- Creative Words Ltd - Micro Business of the Year- PYVITAL Ltd - Best Newcomer Leadership Award- A2H Solutions Ltd - Small Business Disruptor Of The Year- Thames Concrete Limited - Best Online Support, Best Use Of Technology- Octo-POS - Fastest Growing Small Business- The Forty Twa Cafe - Community Impact Award- JudeLuxe - Best Marketing Campaign- Alton Valley Ltd - Best IT ServiceBusiness Awards UK 2025 Small Business Awards Finalists- hampers.com - Small Business of the Year- Al’s Drum School - Small Business Leader of the Year- Region Security Guarding - Best National Small Business- Context Europe - Best International Small Business- 99Home - Best Training and Development, Best Use Of Technology- Neighbourhood Care - Best Work Environment- Greenlink Interconnector Ltd. - Sustainability and Environment- Moon Digital Design - Best Small Business Website- JAMY Business Support - Best Newcomer Small Business- RedSky Bikes - Best Customer Service- OLCOTWISH CIC - Best Non-Profit Small Business, Community Impact Award- ProcurePro - Fastest Growing Small Business- HDM Solar (Wholesale) Ltd - Best Small Business Transformation- AuthentiSurv Ltd - Most Innovative Small Business- RISE UP - Triumph Over Adversity Award- Kelly Anne Weddings - Best Communication Award- Phantom Hire - Best Social Media Marketing- Transform with Tia - Diversity and Inclusion Champion- Socials with KL - Best Marketing Campaign- Kocab Wealth Management - Aaron Williams - Rising Star Award- Hop2Events - Best Newcomer Leadership Award- Big Black Door - Micro Business of the Year- Evans - Best Local Marketing Campaign- PYVITAL Ltd - Small Business Mentor Award- Pebble & Holly - Best Local Small Business- Bramble & Co - Lone Wolf Business of the Year- Joblingo - Best Newcomer CEO or Director- FinOps Partners - Small Consultancy of The Year- AMT Services Group Ltd - Small Business Disruptor Of The YearEmpowering Small BusinessesThe 2025 Small Business Awards celebrate the outstanding contributions of small businesses that have demonstrated innovation, resilience, and excellence in their industries. This year's winners highlight the essential role small enterprises play in driving economic growth, fostering sustainability, and making a meaningful impact within their communities.The businesses recognised this year have embraced creativity, technological advancement, and customer-centric approaches to set new industry benchmarks. Many have navigated challenges with determination, showcasing the power of adaptability and forward-thinking leadership. Their success stories serve as an inspiration to the broader business community, reaffirming the importance of small businesses in shaping the future economy.Business Awards UK commends all the winners and finalists for their dedication and hard work in making a difference. Their achievements stand as a testament to the strength and potential of the small business sector.For further details about the 2025 Small Business Awards and to explore the achievements of this year’s winners, please contact Business Awards UK.

