Delaware & Chester County Industrial Property Owners: Broker Jeffrey Dowd Has Buyers Ready to Pay Top Dollar
EINPresswire.com/ -- For Delaware County and Chester County industrial property owners, there is a prime opportunity to capitalize on a red-hot market. The demand for industrial and light industrial properties in the area has never been higher. Jeffrey B. Dowd, a seasoned Associate Broker with Zommick McMahon Commercial Real Estate, Inc., has been tracking the pulse of motivated buyers for over two decades.
What Buyers Are Looking For
Buyers are focused on properties that meet the following criteria:
• Industrial or Light Industrial Zoning.
• Environmentally Clean
• Minimum Lot Size of 1.5 Acres.
“Timing is everything in real estate,” Dowd emphasizes. “With demand at an all-time high, and limited options on the market, sellers are in an excellent position to negotiate favorable terms. If you’ve been thinking about selling, now is the time to act.”
Interested property owners can contact Jeffrey Dowd directly to discuss their property and explore potential opportunities. Dowd offers a professional and streamlined approach to real estate transactions, making the process as simple and stress-free as possible for sellers.
“I’m here to help property owners navigate the selling process,” Dowd explains. “Whether it’s answering questions, providing market insights, or managing the transaction from start to finish, my goal is to ensure a smooth and successful experience for everyone involved.”
A Trusted Name in Commercial Real Estate
With years of experience in the commercial real estate industry, Jeffrey Dowd has earned a reputation for excellence, integrity, and results. As an Associate Broker with Zommick McMahon Commercial Real Estate, Inc., he has successfully facilitated numerous transactions, helping property owners achieve their financial goals while connecting buyers with the right investments.
Dowd’s expertise extends beyond industrial properties—his comprehensive knowledge of the local market makes him a go-to resource for all commercial real estate needs in the Delaware and Chester County areas.
About Zommick McMahon Commercial Real Estate, Inc.
Zommick McMahon Commercial Real Estate, Inc. is a leading real estate brokerage specializing in commercial properties across Pennsylvania and beyond. With a commitment to exceptional service and unmatched market expertise, the firm has become a trusted partner for buyers, sellers, and investors.
For more information about Jeffrey Dowd and Zommick McMahon Commercial Real Estate, Inc., visit https://www.JeffDowdRealEstate.com or contact Jeffrey directly at the information provided below.
Media Contact:
Jeffrey B. Dowd
Associate Broker
Zommick McMahon Commercial Real Estate, Inc. 1306 Wilmington Pike - Suite A2
West Chester, PA 19382
Cell: (610) 842-4383
Office: (610) 359-1100
Email: jdowd@zmcre.com
Website: www.JeffDowdRealEstate.com
Jeffrey B. Dowd
What Buyers Are Looking For
Buyers are focused on properties that meet the following criteria:
• Industrial or Light Industrial Zoning.
• Environmentally Clean
• Minimum Lot Size of 1.5 Acres.
“Timing is everything in real estate,” Dowd emphasizes. “With demand at an all-time high, and limited options on the market, sellers are in an excellent position to negotiate favorable terms. If you’ve been thinking about selling, now is the time to act.”
Interested property owners can contact Jeffrey Dowd directly to discuss their property and explore potential opportunities. Dowd offers a professional and streamlined approach to real estate transactions, making the process as simple and stress-free as possible for sellers.
“I’m here to help property owners navigate the selling process,” Dowd explains. “Whether it’s answering questions, providing market insights, or managing the transaction from start to finish, my goal is to ensure a smooth and successful experience for everyone involved.”
A Trusted Name in Commercial Real Estate
With years of experience in the commercial real estate industry, Jeffrey Dowd has earned a reputation for excellence, integrity, and results. As an Associate Broker with Zommick McMahon Commercial Real Estate, Inc., he has successfully facilitated numerous transactions, helping property owners achieve their financial goals while connecting buyers with the right investments.
Dowd’s expertise extends beyond industrial properties—his comprehensive knowledge of the local market makes him a go-to resource for all commercial real estate needs in the Delaware and Chester County areas.
About Zommick McMahon Commercial Real Estate, Inc.
Zommick McMahon Commercial Real Estate, Inc. is a leading real estate brokerage specializing in commercial properties across Pennsylvania and beyond. With a commitment to exceptional service and unmatched market expertise, the firm has become a trusted partner for buyers, sellers, and investors.
For more information about Jeffrey Dowd and Zommick McMahon Commercial Real Estate, Inc., visit https://www.JeffDowdRealEstate.com or contact Jeffrey directly at the information provided below.
Media Contact:
Jeffrey B. Dowd
Associate Broker
Zommick McMahon Commercial Real Estate, Inc. 1306 Wilmington Pike - Suite A2
West Chester, PA 19382
Cell: (610) 842-4383
Office: (610) 359-1100
Email: jdowd@zmcre.com
Website: www.JeffDowdRealEstate.com
Jeffrey B. Dowd
Zommick McMahon Commercial Real Estate, Inc.
+1 610-842-4383
jdowd@zmcre.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.