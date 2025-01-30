Correctional Services hosts 27 for Freedom Race in honour of Nelson Mandela, 8 Feb

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is ready to host yet another inspiring instalment of the 27 for Freedom Race on Saturday, 8 February 2025, at the Drakenstein Correctional Centre, formerly known as Victor Verster Prison.

This historic site is renowned as the place where Nelson Mandela took his first steps to freedom after 27 years of incarceration. The race commemorates Madiba’s legacy and sacrifices, symbolised through the 27-kilometre route, representing his 27 years behind bars. It is a race that does not only pays tribute to his extraordinary journey but also promotes unity, fitness, and community engagement.

Among the runners is Makgothi Thobakgale, the National Commissioner of Correctional Services, a familiar participant at this prestigious race. Reflecting on the importance of the event, Thobakgale stated, “The 27 for Freedom Race is more than just a sporting event, but a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made for our freedom and a call to embody the values of unity and perseverance that Madiba stood for. I am deeply honoured to participate in this race, which connects us to our history and inspires future generations to continue building a better South Africa.”

The 27 for Freedom Race offers something for everyone, with race options designed to accommodate all ages and fitness levels.

Participants can choose from the:

27km race for seasoned runners,

10km race,

5km fun run/walk for families, friends, and individuals of all abilities.

Registration Details: Runners are reminded of the deadline being 29 January 2025 to secure a spot in this memorable event. You can register on https://www.topevents.co.za/event/27-for-freedom- 2025/

Join the Department of Correctional Services in honouring the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela through this symbolic race.

Enquiries:

Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 523 5794

E-mail: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

