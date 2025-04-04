Military Veterans responds to building safety concerns

The Department of Military Veterans (DMV) acknowledges the concerns raised by staff members and the Public Servants Association (PSA) regarding occupational health and safety conditions at its head offices located in Hatfield (Tshwane). The well-being of our employees remains a priority, and we take these matters seriously.

Since receiving internal reports of flooding, ventilation challenges, and infrastructural faults, the Department has been actively engaging with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) to assess and address the state of the building. We confirm that a formal request has been submitted to DPWI for a comprehensive inspection and remedial intervention. This includes addressing water intrusion, air-conditioning repairs, electrical safety, and access control issues.

The DMV is also working closely with its internal Occupational Health and Safety Committee to conduct regular risk assessments and ensure compliance with relevant regulations. Measures are being put in place to mitigate immediate risks, including contingency plans for alternative accommodation should conditions be deemed unsuitable for continued occupation.

The Acting Director General of the DMV, Ms N Mafu stated that there are processes underway to secure office accommodation that is not only easily accessible to walk-in military veterans, but more importantly compliant with all relevant legislation and not a health hazard to staff and the public at large.

“We remain committed to transparent communication with all stakeholders, staff and organised labour, and will continue to update staff as progress is made.” — Acting ADG, Ms Mafu.

The Department appreciates the patience and professionalism of all employees as we work towards securing a safe and functional working environment.

