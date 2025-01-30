Deputy Minister Buti Manamela participate at annual Nextgen Career Expo in North West, 31 Jan

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela will participate and deliver a keynote address at the Annual NextGen Career Expo in Babeskraal, North West.

The Annual NextGen Career Expo, North West Edition is set to provide crucial career guidance and information on education, skills, and career opportunities available in different sectors. This important event aims to empower young people by bringing relevant career information to them, enabling their career choices, and setting them up for success.

Deputy Minister Manamela will be joined by the Deputy Minister in the Presidency, for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Honorable Mmapaseka Steve Letsike. Other speakers will be from the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San leaders, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, the South African Centre for Digital Languages Resources (SADiLaR), ESKOM, NECSA and the University of Johannesburg to mention a few.

Members of the media are invited to attend the expo, the details as follows:

Date: Friday, 31 January 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Rakoko Secondary School, Mabeskraal

There will be 40 participating exhibitors which include various SETAs, the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory, Orbit TVET College, UNISA, Standard Bank, IRT Training, NYDA, North West Aviators and Mahlopi Metals Group to mention a few.

Enquiries:

Mr Mandla Tshabalala

Cell: 084 304 6239

Email: Tshabalala.M@dhet.gov.za

