NUJ welcomes start of open reporting in family courts in England and Wales

“Watershed” changes beginning this week to Family Procedure Rules mean that accredited journalists can report on what they see and hear whilst attending family courts, if a transparency order is granted.

Hearings in family courts usually cover issues such as who children will live with or if they are taken into care, so are sensitive and are held in private. New changes mean those reporting on proceedings can ask for documents and speak to families involved, if they keep them anonymous.

Since 2009, journalists have been able to attend cases but not report on them. However, following campaigns highlighting the importance of public interest journalism, including by journalist Louise Tickle, a pilot scheme was rolled out in January 2023 in Leeds, Carlisle and Cardiff. A year later it was extended to 16 further court areas.

In 2024, the Family Procedure Rule Committee approved the extension to cover all family courts, making required changes to the Family Procedure Rules and issuing new practice directions.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“This is a significant boost to press freedom, crucial for public interest journalism by allowing people greater insight and understanding into what happens within family courts. We are pleased the pilot scheme was successful and changes will allow for greater transparency."

A statement from the Courts & Tribunal Judiciary marking the start of the changes from Monday 27 January said:

“The open reporting provisions mean that there is a presumption that a transparency order, protecting the anonymity of the children and their families, is granted, unless there is a legitimate reason not to.”

Sir Andrew McFarlane, president of the Family Division, said:

“The establishment of the open reporting provisions in all family courts in England and Wales is a watershed moment for family justice. “Improving public understanding and confidence in the Family Court is of fundamental importance. Over the last two years there has been a presumption that journalists and legal bloggers can report what they see and hear from pilot courts in England and Wales. The reporting that we have seen has been significant and includes coverage of issues affecting some of the most vulnerable people in our society, such as: children subject to Deprivation of Liberty Orders; the need to limit parental rights for convicted paedophiles and cases of child neglect or abandonment."

He added:

“There have been no known breaches of anonymity of children, and the aims of the pilot, to increase public understanding and awareness of the Family Court, are being realised. I am grateful to all in the court system who have supported the pilot, but I would particularly like to thank all of the journalists and legal bloggers who have engaged with the pilot over the last two years and would like to urge them and others to continue to report on these complex and vitally important issues.”

Reporting pilot guidance.

