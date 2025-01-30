Silicone Resins Market projected to experience a robust CAGR of 6.14%

Silicone Resins Market

The silicone resins market is valued at US$1,319.74 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% over the forecast period.

The silicone resins market is valued at US$1,319.74 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% over the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the silicone resins market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% between 2025 and 2030.Silicone resins are a group of organosilicon compounds. These materials are derived from silicic acid and are composed of silicon, oxygen, carbon, and hydrogen. They have properties of hardness, flexibility, water, chemical and weather resistance, and dielectric properties. These properties made it suitable to be applied in several industries. With the growth of automotive production worldwide the need for the materials needed for the production will increase including the silicone resins. The building and construction needed silicone resins for the manufacturing of their products as well as for the paint and coating industry. According to the World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS) in 2023, the top importers of Silicones in primary forms were the European Union, China, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. The Top exporters were the United States, China, Japan, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.Further, advancements in technology have improved the properties of silicone resin compositions, increasing its use in demanding applications. With rising unmatched environmental awareness, and popularity toward environmental sustainability, the demand for silicone resins that are solvent-free and eco-friendly is also high. Moreover, the rapid materialization of industrialization and infrastructure in the emerging market sectors provides wider access to silicone resins.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/silicone-resins-market The global silicone resins market is segmented by type into three major categories: Methyl silicone resins, methyl phenyl silicone resins, and others. The methyl silicone resins segment holds the largest market share. The segmental growth is mainly credited to the upsurge in market demand from the garment, automotive, and construction sectors. Methyl silicone resins are used in a variety of industries, including coatings, sealants , and adhesives . They have several advantages over other types of silicone resins, such as good weather ability, resistance to high temperatures, and resistance to chemicals.Furthermore, due to their good flexibility and exceptional adhesion, methylphenyl silicone resins are particularly suitable for seals and adhesives. They also have applications in coatings and elastomers.The global silicone resins market by application category is segmented into paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, elastomers, and others. The paint and coating industry around the world has been growing due to several factors. The major drivers are the development and growth of new housing projects, rising infrastructural projects, growth in the automotive industry, rising aerospace industry, and growing awareness around the use of environmentally friendly and sustainable materials. The paints and coatings have multiple applications in diverse industries. For instance, in March 2024, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. developed the industry's first silicone resin that does not use emulsifiers. These are the water-based, fast-curing silicone resin “KRW-6000 Series.The global silicone resins market by end-user category is segmented into automotive & transportation, building & construction, electrical & electronics, healthcare, industrial, and others. The construction and building industry all across the world is showing significant growth. One of the major reasons for the expansion of this industry is due to the growing urbanization around the world. Urbanization causes the rapid industrialization of the country and region.According to Eurostat, annual average production in construction for the year 2023, compared with 2022, increased slightly in both the euro area and the EU. However, in the European Union, building construction increased by 1.1% compared from 2022 to 2023 and civil engineering increased by 4.1%. Countries with significant increases are Romania, Poland, and Belgium, which are the top countries showing significant growth in the region.Based on geography, The Asia Pacific region is expected to see notable growth in the silicone resins market due to increasing applications in consumer electronics and the aerospace industry here. According to the International Trade Administration, China continues is the the world’s largest vehicle market by both annual sales and manufacturing output, with domestic production expected to reach 35 million vehicles by 2025.One of the key drivers of this market expansion is the growing acceptance of silicone resins among diverse demographic groups. Consumers increasingly turn to these products for their perceived health benefits, including immune support, cognitive enhancement, and overall well-being.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global silicone resins market that have been covered are BRB International, DOW INC, Elkay Chemicals Private Limited, Elkem ASA, EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG, Genesee Polymers Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Momentive, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Siltech Corporation, Supreme Silicones India Pvt Ltd, Wacker Chemie AG.The market analytics report segments the global silicone resins market as follows:• By Typeo Methyl Silicone Resinso Methyl phenyl Silicone Resinso Others• By Applicationo Paints & Coatingso Adhesives & Sealantso Elastomerso Others• By End-usero Automotive & Transportationo Building & Constructiono Electrical & Electronicso Healthcareo Industrialo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• BRB International• DOW INC• Elkay Chemicals Private Limited• Elkem ASA• EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG• Genesee Polymers Corporation• Kaneka Corporation• Momentive• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd• Siltech Corporation• Supreme Silicones India Pvt Ltd• Wacker Chemie AGReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Adhesive Resin Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/adhesive-resin-market • Ink Resin Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ink-resin-market • Saturated Polyester Resins Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/saturated-polyester-resins-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 