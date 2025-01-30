Joint Statement by humanitarian, development and human rights organisations in Lebanon: We need a Permanent Ceasefire and a Just Recovery

We, the undersigned organisations operating in Lebanon, urgently call on parties to abide by their commitments towards a permanent ceasefire in Lebanon and appeal to the international community to ensure the respect and full implementation of the temporary ceasefire agreement, now being extended until February 18th 2025.

While the temporary ceasefire remains in effect and has been extended, we express deep concern about the numerous reported violations that continue to weaken the agreement.. Over 800 violations by Israeli forces[1] and at least one violation by Hezbollah[2] have been reported. As of January 23, 2025 violations by Israeli forces have included indiscriminate ground and air attacks, killing at least 30 people, since November 27, 2024, bringing the total number of people killed by Israeli forces since October 8, 2023 to 4,285, including 241 health care workers, and 17,200 wounded[3]. On Sunday January 26, 2025, alone, Israeli military forces killed 24 individuals, including six women and a Lebanese soldier, and injured 134 including 12 children in the South of Lebanon[4]. Thousands of people, including women and children, older people and people with disabilities have been uprooted from their homes, cut off from food, healthcare and education and exposed to hugely traumatic events - with, so far, no accountability for the destruction or indiscriminate killing.

This agreement represents a step towards implementing UN Security Resolution 1701 and included a “phased withdrawal of the Israeli Defense Forces south of the Blue Line and the parallel deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) south of the Litani river” that “should not exceed 60 days”.[5] There is still an opportunity to transform temporary undertakings into longer term commitments.

While many are attempting to return to their homes, hundreds of thousands of people still face the grim reality of either not being able to return because of ongoing Israeli forces’ ground occupation or because of the scale of destruction. Israeli forces have razed entire villages and destroyed agricultural lands and vital infrastructure, including hospitals and schools. Lands are contaminated by unexploded ordnance posing threats to life and risks for the reconstruction efforts.

As human rights and humanitarian organisations, we will continue supporting all affected people with emergency assistance, recovery and reconstruction[6], but the humanitarian crisis remains severe. Plans for recovery and reconstruction have begun amidst a lingering socio-economic crisis and skyrocketing poverty rates, with nearly one Third of children in Lebanon facing crisis levels of hunger[7]. The economic losses due to the conflict are estimated at 8.5 billion USD[8], and Lebanon desperately needs support for its recovery. The consequences of this destruction will be felt in Lebanon for years to come, and yet again, with no accountability.

As humanitarian and human rights organisations involved in the immediate relief, early recovery and reconstruction efforts in Lebanon, we urgently call for:

Immediate, Unconditional and Definitive Ceasefire in Lebanon and the Region:

Unconditional Humanitarian Access and Scaling Up Assistance:

Inclusive Recovery Focusing on Social Cohesion:

Supporting Local and National NGOs in Response Planning and Implementation:

Increase financial and logistical support to local and national NGOs[9], including women's rights and women-led organizations, and ensure these are at the forefront of responding to the crisis and receive direct, timely and flexible funding to meet growing needs.

Halt the Transfer of Arms to Conflict Parties:

Suspend immediately the transfer of all weapons, parts, munitions, and ammunition to parties to the armed conflict when there is a risk they might be used to commit or facilitate violations of IHL and IHRL and other further grave violations in Lebanon and the region.

Accountability and Respect for International Law:

There is cautious optimism following recent political developments, including the appointments of both President and Prime Minister. However, meaningful international support is critical to fulfill the aspirations of the people in Lebanon for sustainable peace and justice. It is the persistent failure to seek accountability for violations that has fuelled cycles of violence now affecting the entire region. The time for action is now to ensure a just recovery and lasting peace in Lebanon and the region.