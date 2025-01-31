Global Commercial Seeds Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The commercial seeds market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $81.4 billion in 2024 to $88.81 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to factors such as population expansion, environmental conditions, and regulatory frameworks.

How Big Is the Global Commercial Seeds Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The commercial seeds market is expected to experience robust growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $126.23 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The anticipated growth can be attributed to factors such as global food security, adaptation to climate change, sustainable agricultural practices, emerging markets, and increasing consumer awareness. Key trends during this period include technological advancements, innovations in biotechnology and genetics, rising demand for organic and non-GMO products, climate-resistant seeds, the integration of digital farming and data analytics, a shift toward small-scale and local farming, and global market expansion.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Commercial Seeds Market?

The increasing demand for biofuels is expected to drive the growth of the commercial seed market. Biofuels are renewable, non-toxic, environmentally friendly, and economically viable alternatives to fossil fuels, which are depleting and have a significant environmental impact. Commercial seeds play a crucial role in producing agricultural products, which are then processed into biofuels. Currently, vegetable oil methyl esters, produced by transesterification of high-quality vegetable oil with methanol, are the most commonly used form of biofuel.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Commercial Seeds Market Share?

Major companies operating in the commercial seeds market include Syngenta International AG, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., Vilmorin & Cie SA, Land O'Lakes Inc., Sakata Seed Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Commercial Seeds Market Size?

Leading companies in the commercial seed industry are forming partnerships and collaborations to broaden their market presence in rapidly growing regions or countries within the commercial seed sector.

How Is the Global Commercial Seeds Market Segmented?

The commercial seeds market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Products: Maize (Corn), Soybean, Vegetable, Cereals, Cotton, Rice, Canola (Rapeseed), Others Products

2) By Seed Type: Organic, Inorganic, Genetically Modified

3) By Trait: Herbicide-Tolerance, Insect Tolerance, Other Traits

Subsegments:

1) By Maize (Corn): Sweet Corn, Field Corn

2) By Soybean: Conventional Soybean, Herbicide-Tolerant Soybean, GMO Soybean

3) By Vegetable: Leafy Greens, Root Vegetables, Fruit Vegetables

4) By Cereals: Wheat, Barley, Oats

5) By Cotton: Upland Cotton, Pima Cotton

6) By Rice: Indica Rice, Japonica Rice

7) By Canola (Rapeseed): Conventional Canola, GMO Canola

8) By Other Products: Pulses, Forage Seeds

The Leading Region in the Commercial Seeds Market is:

North America was the largest region in the commercial seeds market in 2024.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the Commercial Seeds Market?

A commercial seed is a seed marketed for purposes other than seed production, which can include Registered Seed, Certified Seed, Non-certified Seed, or Seed derived directly from Foundation Seed. Essentially, commercial seeds refer to any type of seed that farmers purchase and use to cultivate their crops.

