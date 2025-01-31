Igalmi (Dexmedetomidine) Sublingual Film to Transform Acute Agitation & Aggression Treatment Market in 2025

Acute Agitation And Aggression Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2034

The acute agitation and aggression treatment market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $5.72 billion in 2024 to $6.05 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This growth in the historical period is largely driven by advancements in pharmacology, an increase in clinical research, regulatory approvals, a rise in the prevalence of acute agitation and aggression cases, and greater awareness of mental health.

How Big Is the Global Acute Agitation And Aggression Treatment Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The acute agitation and aggression treatment market is projected to experience strong growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $7.77 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as an aging population, expanding healthcare infrastructure, increased investment in the pharmaceutical industry, a rise in home-based care, and higher disposable incomes. Key trends in the forecast period include non-pharmacological interventions, precision medicine, AI and predictive analytics, community-based support, and industry collaboration.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Acute Agitation And Aggression Treatment Market?

The rising incidence of dementia is expected to drive the growth of the acute agitation and aggression treatment market in the future. Dementia refers to a group of conditions marked by impaired memory, cognition, and the ability to perform daily tasks. One common symptom in dementia patients is agitation, which can present as restlessness, repetitive behaviors, or frequent hand movements. Acute agitation and aggression treatment is crucial in managing dementia, as it helps reduce the risk of harmful symptoms, enhances the patient's quality of life, and addresses the underlying causes of the agitation.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Acute Agitation And Aggression Treatment Market Share?

Major companies operating in the acute agitation and aggression treatment market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson Pvt Ltd., F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Acute Agitation And Aggression Treatment Market Size?

Leading companies in the acute agitation and aggression treatment market are developing innovative products and securing approvals, such as IGALMI (dexmedetomidine), to offer new treatment options for patients with agitation linked to schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. IGALMI (dexmedetomidine) is a sublingual film designed to treat acute agitation in adults with schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder.

How Is the Global Acute Agitation And Aggression Treatment Market Segmented?

The acute agitation and aggression treatment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Treatment Approach: Behavioral Approaches, Environmental Interventions, Pharmacologic Approaches

2) By Drug Class: Anti-Psychotics, Benzodiazepines, Other Drug Classes

3) By Route of Administration: Oral, Intramuscular, Other Routes of Administrations

4) By Indication: Schizophrenia, Dementia, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Drug-Induced Agitation And Aggression, Alcohol Withdrawal, Other Indications

5) By End User: Hospitals And Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Psychiatric Care Facilities, Other End Users

The Leading Region in the Acute Agitation And Aggression Treatment Market is:

North America was the largest region in the acute agitation and aggression treatment market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the Acute Agitation And Aggression Treatment Market?

Acute agitation and aggression treatment involves medical and therapeutic approaches aimed at managing and alleviating sudden episodes of restlessness, irritability, and hostility in patients. These behaviors can be symptoms of various underlying conditions, such as psychiatric disorders, neurological disorders, or the effects of substance use or withdrawal.

