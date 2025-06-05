Corporate Training Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The corporate training market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $398.78 billion in 2024 to $417.43 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to emerging markets growth, increased learning and development budgets, increased penetration of digital platforms, and increased demand for mobile-based learning."

Where Is The Corporate Training Market Headed?

The corporate training market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $514.38 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to government support, global population growth and urbanization, rise in demand for soft skills and increasing investments by online educational institutions."

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Of The Corporate Training Market?

Several trends and drivers are playing a critical role in shaping the future of the corporate training market.

During the forecast period, the increasing focus on soft skills will support the growth of the corporate training market. Soft skills are a combination of abilities related to people and social situations, rather than a person's technical abilities. The rise in demand for soft skills will support the growth of the corporate training market going forward."

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Corporate Training Market Landscape?

Major companies operating in the corporate training market include Skillsoft, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, John Wiley & Sons Inc, Franklin Covey Co, Adobe Inc, BTS Group AB, D2L Corporation, Blanchard Training and Development Inc., Simplilearn, and others."

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Corporate Training Market?

Major companies in the corporate training market are focusing on using artificial intelligence AI to provide personalized learning experiences. With the use of AI, each employee can have a unique learning path that is tailored to their skills, interests, and learning style."

How Is the Global Corporate Training Market Segmented?

The corporate training market is segmented across numerous domains and industries. This segmentation provides a clear overview of the areas where corporate training is especially relevant and significant.

The segments covered in this report include Training Programs Technical Training, Soft Skills Training, Quality Training, Compliance Training, Other Training Programs, Training Methods Virtual, Face-To-Face, and Industries Healthcare, Banking And Finance, Manufacturing, IT Information Technology, Retail, Hospitality, Other Industries.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Corporate Training Market?

Regionally, the corporate training market extends its presence and impact. "North America was the largest region in the corporate training market in 2024. The regions covered in the corporate training market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa."

