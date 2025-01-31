Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, and Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The water desalination equipment market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to expand from $17.44 billion in 2024 to $19.52 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The growth during the past period can be attributed to factors such as increasing water scarcity, population growth, government efforts, rising industrial demand, and urbanization.

How Big Is the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The water desalination equipment market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $30.69 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. This growth in the forecast period can be driven by investments in infrastructure, aging water systems, increasing tourism and recreation, and growing public health concerns. Key trends during this period include the adoption of forward osmosis technology, decentralized desalination, hybrid desalination systems, zero liquid discharge (ZLD), and smart desalination plants.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5919&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the Water Desalination Equipment Market?

The growing urbanization and industrialization are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the water desalination equipment market in the future. Urbanization involves the shift of populations from rural to urban areas, leading to higher population densities in cities. This rise in urbanization and industrial growth is contributing to water shortages, with the depletion of freshwater resources driving the demand for desalination technology to remove salt and salinity from water.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-desalination-equipment-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Water Desalination Equipment Market Share?

Major companies operating in the water desalination equipment market include Acciona S.A., Aquatech International LLC, Biwater Holdings Limited, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Water Desalination Equipment Market Size?

Technological innovations have become a major trend gaining traction in the water desalination equipment market. Leading companies in this sector are concentrating on creating cutting-edge solutions to enhance their market position.

How Is the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Segmented?

The water desalination equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Membranes, Pumps, Evaporators

2) By Technology: Reverse Osmosis, Multi-Stage Flash Distillation, Multiple-Effect Distillation, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Municipal, Industrial, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Membranes: Reverse Osmosis Membranes, Nanofiltration Membranes, Ultrafiltration Membranes

2) By Pumps: High-Pressure Pumps, Centrifugal Pumps, Diaphragm Pumps

3) By Evaporators: Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) Evaporators, Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Evaporators, Vapor Compression Evaporators

The Leading Region in the Water Desalination Equipment Market is:

In 2024, the Middle East was the leading region in the water desalination equipment market. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth. The regions included in the water desalination equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

What Is the Water Desalination Equipment Market?

Water desalination is a process that removes dissolved salts and other minerals from water. The equipment used for water desalination helps decrease the salinity and other minerals in the water, effectively separating salt from the water. This equipment includes multi-effect evaporators and reverse osmosis systems, which treat seawater to make it suitable for drinking.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wastewater-treatment-equipment-global-market-report

Water And Sewage Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-and-sewage-global-market-report

Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-water-treatment-chemicals-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With more than 15000+ reports across 27 industries spanning over 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has carved a niche in offering comprehensive, data-rich research, and unparalleled insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, detailed secondary research, and exclusive insights from industry experts, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.