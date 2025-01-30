Prima Consulting and Jubilee General Insurance Team Up to Implement Delta IFRS 17 Software

Jubilee General Insurance partners with Prima Consulting for Delta IFRS 17 Software, enhancing financial reporting standards and system integrity. Jubilee General Insurance and Prima Consulting executives gather to celebrate the signing of a Delta IFRS 17 Software agreement, reinforcing financial standards and system integrity.

Leading insurer strengthens digital transformation strategy with innovative compliance software: Delta IFRS 17 Software.

KARACHI, PAKISTAN, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- November 2024 — Prima Consulting has announced a landmark partnership with Jubilee General Insurance to procure Prima Consulting's Delta IFRS 17 software , marking a pivotal step in aligning with the latest international financial reporting standards.This collaboration underlines Jubilee General's commitment to financial transparency and strengthening the core systems.Revolutionizing Insurance with Delta IFRS 17 Software and TechnologyJubilee General Insurance, a leader in Pakistan's insurance industry, has taken a significant step toward compliance with the IFRS 17 standard, as mandated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).Adopting Prima Consulting's Delta IFRS 17 software enables Jubilee General Insurance to streamline its financial reporting processes, ensure accurate technical reserve calculations, and enhance transparency in its financial statements.The Delta IFRS 17 solution stands out with the following:• Comprehensive analytics dashboards for business and operational clarity.• Cashflow generation, risk adjustment, and discount element estimations.• Seamless integration into existing general ledgers for a smooth reporting cycle.• Personalized management reports for actionable insights.This advanced tool positions Jubilee General Insurance to lead in insurance accounting while meeting evolving insurance standards.Signing Ceremony: A Partnership for GrowthThe formal agreement was signed at an exclusive ceremony in November 2024, attended by senior executives from both organizations.Representatives from Jubilee General Insurance included Hassan Khan and Syed Ali Adnan. Sumar Sayani, Ibrahim Ahmed Zahidie, and Shabih Ahmed Arif represented Prima Consulting.This partnership reaffirms Jubilee General Insurance's commitment to innovation and reinforces Prima Consulting's reputation as a trusted financial and risk management solution provider.About Jubilee General InsuranceJubilee General Insurance is one of Pakistan's leading general insurance companies, with a legacy of over 70 years.With a diverse portfolio encompassing Motor, Health, Fire & Property, Marine, and Business Insurance, Jubilee General is dedicated to meeting the varied needs of its clients.The company's financial strength is reflected in its impressive ratings: an "AA+" with a stable outlook from JCR-VIS and PACRA, along with a "B" (Fair) rating from AM Best.This demonstrates financial strength and positions Jubilee as a progressive partner in securing a brighter future for individuals and businesses.For more information, visit Jubilee's websiteAbout Prima ConsultingPrima Consulting is a leading financial and risk management consultancy provider in the Middle East and Pakistan.With over 50 years of combined expertise, Prima Consulting delivers actionable insights and tailored IT solutions to empower businesses to achieve operational excellence.From advanced IFRS 17 tools to customized management reporting systems, Prima Consulting is a reliable partner for transformation and growth.Website: https://primaconsulting.org/ Contact: https://primaconsulting.org/contact/

