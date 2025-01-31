Primary Driver in the Welding Consumables Market 2025: Construction Industry Expansion Fuels Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The welding consumables market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to grow from $16.82 billion in 2024 to $17.99 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increased industrialization, infrastructure development, a rise in construction and manufacturing activities, the widespread use of welding technology, and growth in the automotive industry.

How Big Is the Global Welding Consumables Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The welding consumables market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $24.32 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This growth can be driven by the expansion of the electric vehicle industry, the use of lightweight materials, the digitalization of industries and the adoption of Industry 4.0, growth in the renewable energy sector, and infrastructure upgrades. Key trends in the forecast period include the adoption of laser and electron beam welding, digital welding management, increased automation and robotics, environmentally friendly consumables, and greater investment in research and development.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Welding Consumables Market?

The expansion of the construction industry is driving the growth of the welding consumables market. Construction primarily involves the building and repair of structures, with welding playing a key role in assembling metal components for structural frameworks. It is commonly used to connect steel I-beams, trusses, columns, and footers, which provide support for a building's walls, roof, and floors.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Welding Consumables Market Share?

Major companies operating in the welding consumables market include Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc, Air Liquide S.A., Hyundai Welding Co Ltd., WB Alloy Welding Products Limited.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Welding Consumables Market Size?

Leading companies in the welding consumables market are focusing on creating new welding wires and electrodes to strengthen their market position. Innovations in welding consumables involve the creation of advanced materials, designs, and technologies that improve the efficiency, quality, and safety of welding processes.

How Is the Global Welding Consumables Market Segmented?

The welding consumables market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Stick Electrodes, Solid Wires, Flux Cored Wires, SAW Wires And Fluxes

2) By Consumables: Stick Electrodes, Gases, Strip Cladding Electrodes, Submerged Arc wires and Fluxes, Wires, Other Consumables

3) By Welding Type: Arc Welding, Energy Beam Welding, Plasma Arc Welding, Submerged Arc welding, Electro Slag Welding, Resistance Welding, Other Welding Types

4) By Application: Heavy Engineering, Automotive and Transportation, Railways, Construction, Shipbuilding, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Stick Electrodes: Low Hydrogen Electrodes, Cellulosic Electrodes, Iron Powder Electrodes

2) By Solid Wires: Mild Steel Wires, Stainless Steel Wires, Alloy Wires

3) By Flux Cored Wires: Gas-Shielded Flux Cored Wires, Self-Shielded Flux Cored Wires

4) By SAW Wires and Fluxes: Submerged Arc Wires, Submerged Arc Fluxes

The Leading Region in the Welding Consumables Market is:

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the welding consumables market in 2024. The regions covered in the welding consumables market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



What Is the Welding Consumables Market?

Welding consumables are materials used to create or protect a weld. These consumables are employed to join thermoplastics and metals through coalescence. They are utilized in various applications across different industries to produce final products. A welding consumable generates a fume composition containing 14% chromium as Cr (III), and is alloyed with 2–4% nickel to promote the formation of austenite in the weld metal and maintain the phase balance.

