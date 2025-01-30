Defence Force clarifies misrepresentation of events in circulating video

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has noted with concern the widespread circulation of a video on social media accompanied by misleading claims suggesting that SANDF forces surrendered to M23 rebels. We wish to set the record straight.

The footage in question depicts a white flag raised, which is an outcome of discussions between the opposing fighting forces to agree on a truce to allow M23 to recover their dead and injured in the vicinity of our base. This will also open the route for our troops to access medical facilities. This is common practice in any war.

Let members of the public not be alarmed by a video clip and its meaning.

The SANDF remains fully committed to its peacekeeping responsibilities under the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) and SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (SAMIDRC). Our troops continue to operate with resolve, courage, and discipline in pursuit of peace and stability in the region.

