Premier Oscar Mabuyane congratulates Soqhayisa Secondary School on outstanding achievement

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has congratulated Soqhayisa Secondary School in Motherwell, Gqeberha, for its outstanding academic performance. The school achieved the number one position in Mathematics nationally and led the Eastern Cape in this subject.

Soqhayisa also secured the top spot in Physical Science provincially and ranked 16th in the country.

Premier Mabuyane praised the school's dedication, perseverance, and commitment to academic excellence. “This is a phenomenal achievement that puts Soqhayisa Secondary on the national map. It is proof that dedication, perseverance, and the right support can produce world-class results. I commend the learners, educators, and school leadership for this outstanding success,” said Premier Mabuyane.

This achievement is a milestone for Soqhayisa Secondary School and a beacon of hope for learners across the province. The Premier encouraged other schools to draw inspiration from this success and strive for excellence in all subjects.

“Soqhayisa’s success is a victory for the entire province. It proves that Eastern Cape schools can compete with the best in the country. As a government, we remain committed to supporting our schools to achieve even greater heights,” Premier Mabuyane added.

The Premier extended a special word of appreciation to the dedicated educators of this school, and the Eastern Cape Department of Education for their unwavering commitment to academic excellence.

