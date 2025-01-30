Gauteng Health clarifies its teenage pregnancy campaign

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has taken note of an important public discourse in relation to its efforts to effectively tackle the social problem of teenage pregnancy and wishes to allay concerns that have arisen out of an incorrect impression that the department intends to compel schoolgirls aged 12 years and above to receive contraceptives without their own consent.

Given the critical importance of the matter at hand, it is crucial that the Department provides context and amplifies its position to clear any misunderstanding.

The constructive way various stakeholders have since raised their concerns on this matter is welcomed, albeit, based on a misinterpretation in the media of the message shared by Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, during the Back-to-School campaign.

During her visit to schools, the MEC has emphasised the importance of sexual reproductive health education and the role of parental involvement in discussions about the overall health of their children.

MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko highlighted that, just as parents provide consent for immunisation and other health services through the Integrated School Health Programme (ISHP), they should also be aware of available sexual and reproductive health and rights services, such as a range of contraceptive mix methods, STI prevention, screening and management which are accessible to their young ones. These services include subdermal implants, a long-acting contraceptive, alongside other methods such as condom use and abstinence.

It must be stated categorically that the department has no intention, whatsoever, to compel girls 12-years and above to receive or not to receive contraceptives without their own consent.

Having said this, it is important that we take this opportunity to outline the extensive programmes and interventions the GDoH under the leadership of MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko has been driving to tackle head-on the issue of teenage pregnancy and other social ills troubling young people and society in general.

Integrated School Health Programme

The GDoH working in partnership with the Gauteng Departments of Education and Social Development rolls out what is called the Integrated School Health Programme (ISHP) which is about taking health services to school-going children. Through the ISHP, nurses visit public primary, secondary and special schools on a regular basis to screen learners to identify any health problems that can be a barrier to learning.

Before any health assessment is conducted, it is important for parents to sign the consent form to give permission for their children to be screened and immunised as part of routine immunisation against various childhood illnesses. As per the Children's Act (2005), learners who are aged 12 years and older can sign the consent by themselves to be screened by School Health Nurses.

Of importance is that health education provided to learners in schools is given according to learner educational phases or grades in collaboration with educators based on the curriculum in line with the ISHP Policy. Some educational topics includes personal hygiene, know your body, puberty, importance of abstinence, menstruation, prevention of teenage pregnancy, drugs, substance abuse, etc.

Individual confidential counselling regarding reproductive health is provided and learners who require contraceptive methods including condoms, oral pills, injectables and long- acting reversable contraceptive methods like subdermal hormonal implants and intra uterine contraceptive device are referred to the nearest health facility for further advice and management. The ISHP nurses are currently not providing contraceptives in schools, instead every school is linked to a nearby health facility to promote continuity of care.

Adolescent and Youth Friendly Services

To support youth health, the department provides Adolescent and Youth Friendly Services (AYFS) and Youth Zones at 300 community health facilities across Gauteng.

The Youth Zones provide safe and conducive spaces where young people will not feel judged or misunderstood, and they can seek professional help without fear or stigma. This assistance is offered by Professional Nurses and other health care workers who are trained in AYFS and can identify with challenges confronting the youth.

Services accessible at the Youth Zone include but are not limited to;

• Sexual and Reproductive Health Services - full range of contraceptive options, STI prevention and management, and counselling.

• Pregnancy Support - early pregnancy testing, antenatal care, and prevention of vertical transmission of HIV.

• Healthy Lifestyle - nutrition advice, exercise guidance, and substance abuse interventions.

• Screening and Referrals - for mental health, obesity, violence, substance abuse rehabilitation, and sexual assault.

• Immunisations – against various illnesses.

Teenage Pregnancy Prevention Intervention Plan

Recognising that teenage pregnancy remains a pressing societal challenge, MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko has championed the development of the Teenage Pregnancy Prevention Intervention Plan which was launched on 30 April 2024.

The plan focuses on three key areas; advocacy and social mobilisation, behaviour change communication, and targeted programmatic interventions. It embodies government’s commitment to a comprehensive approach and recognises that teenage pregnancy requires a proactive response to deal with the social determinants that contribute to the high rates of teenage pregnancy in communities such as economic inequality, limited access to sexual and reproductive health services and societal stigma amongst others.

The multi-sectoral plan also recognises the importance of young people delaying early sexual debut and focuses on capacitating them to exercise their agency. It highlights the shared responsibility of parents, guardians, educators, and the broader community in shaping the positive values that young people can embrace, which in turn can influence the choices they make. Furthermore, it underscores the value of a collaborative approach to tackle the evil of statutory rape, and to ensure that harmful gender norms are dismantled.

The GDoH led by MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko remains committed to mobilising sectors of society to ensure that issues of teenage pregnancy are addressed, and young people are empowerment with knowledge and access to appropriate health services while upholding their rights and dignity.

Media enquiries:

Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication

Cell: 064 803 0808

E-mail: healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates