Minister Leon Schreiber briefs media on Festive Season Operations of Border Management Authority, 31 Jan

On 31 January, the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Leon Schreiber, will host a media briefing for the Border Management Authority to report back on the impact of festive season operations.

The Minister will be joined by the Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, Dr. Michael Masiapato.

All media are invited to join this event. Details are as follows:

Date: 31 January 2025

Time: 08:00 - 10:00

Location: https://g.co/kgs/xzKXPku Tshedimosetso House, Ronnie Mamoepa, 1035 Francis Baard Street Hatfield, Pretoria.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Siya Qoza

Cell number: 082 898 1657

Duwayne Esau – Spokesperson for the Minister

Cell number: 077 606 9702

BMA Enquiries:

Mmemme Mogotsi

Deputy Assistant Commissioner: Communications and Marketing

Cell number: 072 856 4288