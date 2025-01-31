Craters & Freighters Expands with New Location in Cincinnati/Dayton

Craters & Freighters expands its nationwide network with a new location in Cincinnati/Dayton, reinforcing its commitment to specialized crating and shipping solutions.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craters & Freighters, the nation’s leading provider of specialty crating, packaging, and transportation services, is pleased to announce the grand opening of a new location in Cincinnati/Dayton, Ohio. This expansion represents an exciting step in the company’s mission to deliver exceptional logistics solutions across the United States. The new location brings the total number of Craters & Freighters facilities to 65 nationwide.

Known for its expertise in handling high-value, oversized, and fragile assets, Craters & Freighters has been a trusted partner for businesses and individuals for over three decades. With its comprehensive network of locations, the company provides tailored solutions for a wide range of industries, including electronics, aerospace, fine art, technology, and heavy machinery/commercial equipment.

WELCOMING LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE

The new location will be led by John Bower, the current owner of the Craters & Freighters Kansas City location, who brings strong leadership and extensive experience to the growing network. Supporting him is Ben Bower, serving as the Regional Vice President, who will manage day-to-day operations with a commitment to excellence and fresh energy.

STATE-OF-THE-ART FACILITY

Located at 140 Industrial Dr, Franklin, OH 45005, the new facility spans an impressive 21,000 square feet. It is equipped with advanced tools such as an automated beam saw and a TigerStop push feeding saw, ensuring the highest standards in professional packing and crating.

COMPREHENSIVE SERVICES

Craters & Freighters Cincinnati/Dayton will offer a full suite of services, including:

• Custom Crating: Designing and building crates tailored to the specific dimensions and requirements of each item.

• Specialized Packaging: Utilizing advanced materials and techniques to protect fragile, valuable, or sensitive assets.

• Domestic & International Shipping: Providing seamless logistics solutions to destinations worldwide.

• White-Glove Delivery: Offering specialized handling and delivery services for high-value or delicate items.

Discover how Craters & Freighters can meet your unique crating, packaging, and shipping needs at www.cratersandfreighters.com.

ABOUT CRATERS & FREIGHTERS

Founded in 1990, Craters & Freighters is a leader in custom crating, packaging, and logistics services. With a national network of locations, the company serves a diverse client base, including Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and individual customers. Craters & Freighters is known for its commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

Legal Disclaimer:

