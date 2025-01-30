Province pays tribute to Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin

CANADA, January 30 - Premier David Eby praised Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin, OBC, for her service to the people and the Province of British Columbia over the past six years and nine months.

“I thank Her Honour for her hard work on all our behalf,” said Premier David Eby. “She has been a steady and trusted hand through turbulent times, including a global pandemic and the passing of a beloved monarch. All British Columbians have benefited from her dedication.”

Her Honour’s legacy includes the introduction of the Lieutenant Governor’s British Columbia Journalism Fellowship, which promotes democracy through a thriving journalism community.

As well as fulfilling her essential constitutional role as vice-regal representative, she has also granted patronage and supported more than 100 worthy organizations. Such patronage reflects the Crown’s role as the source of the highest honours and awards granted by our society.

Her Honour named reconciliation as one of the key priorities of her mandate. Her commitment included promoting awareness of this ongoing process. She took lessons in SENĆOŦEN, the language of the W̱SÁNEĆ people of southern Vancouver Island. She did so as a sign of respect and as a way to champion the revitalization of Indigenous language and culture, which her colonial predecessors had once sought to extinguish.

In a ceremony in the Hall of Honour in the Parliament Buildings, Premier Eby announced the Province is making a $5,000 donation to the Lieutenant Governor’s B.C. Journalism Fellowship in gratitude for her service. Her Honour was also presented a pair of binoculars and two birdwatching books. The Vice-Regal Consort, His Honour Ashley Chester, also received gifts.

Premier Eby also bestowed a certificate declaring Jan. 29 to be Vice-Regal Canine Consort Day in honour of MacDuff. Their Honours received a leash and collar featuring the official British Columbia tartan, a gift for their beloved, 14-year-old West Highland white terrier. The colourful patterned cloth includes green for the forests, blue for the ocean, red for the maple leaf, white for the Pacific dogwood, which is the province’s official flower, as well as gold to represent the sun and the Crown.

“Arf,” said the amiable Westie.