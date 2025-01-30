PHILIPPINES, January 30 - Press Release

January 30, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE INVESTMENT SCAM THAT VICTIMIZED TEACHERS I strongly condemn the cosmetics and skincare investment scam that defrauded our hardworking kababayans, including teachers from Biñan, Laguna, of ?500 million. As an advocate for teachers and consumers' welfare, I stand with them in their call for justice and accountability. Nakakalungkot at nakakagalit na may mga masasamang loob na patuloy na nanlilinlang at nagnanakaw mula sa ating mga kababayang tapat na naghahanapbuhay. While charges of estafa have already been filed, I urge the Securities and Exchange Commission to take proactive measures to assist the victims and to act against the firm involved. Since the company has already shut down and its CEO remains unreachable, I also call on law enforcement agencies to track down those responsible. As we pursue justice for the victims of this scam, it is equally important to protect our citizens from falling prey to similar schemes. Moving forward, I will continue working with relevant government agencies, including the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and our education institutions, to strengthen financial literacy programs in the country.

