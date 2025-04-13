PHILIPPINES, April 13 - Press Release

April 12, 2025 Cayetano mediates dispute between DENR and Masungi over contract cancellation Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Friday stepped in as a mediator during a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing seeking to resolve a dispute between the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and Blue Star Construction Development Corporation over a scrapped government housing development contract in the Masungi Georeserve in Rizal. In his opening statement, Cayetano set the tone to ease tensions by reading the preamble of the Constitution and a passage from the Bible. "In a time where there is so much waste and abuse of human rights, abuse of power, we are finally realizing that we cannot abuse nature. It is not sustainable. We are a country and people who are looking for good (environmental) models and examples," Cayetano also told the DENR and the Blue star panel on April 11, 2025. The senator also emphasized that the dispute presented an opportunity to address long-standing issues in the conservation area. "I felt this is an opportune time, but also a caution to all of us, including the Senate and the government, that people are watching. I [hope] we can conclude this in a very sober way and find real models. If this is really a good model and mali ang pagka-cancel, then it should be resolved. Kung mali ang model na ito at may pagkakamali na nakita lang in hindsight, it should be cancelled," he said. The dispute arose from the DENR's termination of its 2022 Supplemental Joint Venture Agreement with Blue Star, citing the company's alleged failure to build 5,000 housing units in Masungi. The Masungi Georeserve Foundation, affiliated with Blue Star since 2017, claimed that the government failed to clear illegal settlers as promised and accused the DENR of evading meaningful dialogue. Given that the problems surrounding Masungi Georeserve span nearly three decades and multiple administrations, Cayetano expressed hope for clarity. "We are all made in the image and nature of God so we should all be good stewards [of his creation]... Whatever we do here will be a lesson to the next generation so I hope that we can really come up with not only finding the solutions and identifying issues, coming up with the facts, but really coming up with a sustainable solution," he said. Cayetano namagitan sa DENR at Masungi Foundation sa isyu ng biglaang pagkansela ng kontrata Naging tagapamagitan si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa pagdinig ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee nitong Biyernes upang ayusin ang hidwaan sa pagitan ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) at ng Blue Star Construction Development Corporation dahil sa kanseladong kontrata ng gobyerno para sa housing development sa Masungi Georeserve sa Rizal. Upang maging kalmado ang diskusyon, sinimulan ni Cayetano ang pagdinig sa pamamagitan ng pagbabasa ng preambulo ng Konstitusyon at isang pahayag mula sa Bibliya. "In a time where there is so much waste and abuse of human rights, abuse of power, we are finally realizing that we cannot abuse nature. It is not sustainable. We are a country and people who are looking for good (environmental) models and examples," sabi din Cayetano sa DENR at sa Blue star panel nitong April 11, 2025. Binigyang diin din ng senador ang kahalagahan ng pagkakataong ito upang tugunan ang matagal nang problema sa lugar. "I felt this is an opportune time, but also a caution to all of us including the Senate and the government, that people are watching. I [hope] we can conclude this in a very sober way and find real models. If this is really a good model and mali ang pagka-cancel, then it should be resolved. Kung mali ang model na ito at may pagkakamali na nakita lang in hindsight, it should be cancelled," paliwanag niya. Nag-ugat ang hidwaan na ito sa pagkansela ng DENR ng 2002 Supplemental Joint Venture Agreement sa Blue Star dahil sa pagkabigo nitong magtayo ng 5,000 pabahay sa Masungi. Giit naman ng Masungi Georeserve Foundation, na kaakibat ang Blue Star mula taong 2017, nabigo rin ang gobyerno na paalisin ang mga ilegal na nakatira sa lugar. Inakusahan rin ng nila ang DENR na ayaw makipag-diyalogo. Umaasa naman si Cayetano na magkakaroon ng kalinawan sa pagdinig lalo na't halos tatlong dekada na ang mga problema sa Masungi Georeserve at sumasaklaw sa iba't ibang administrasyon. "We are all made in the image and nature of God so we should all be good stewards [of his creation]... Whatever we do here will be a lesson to the next generation so I hope that we can really come up with not only finding the solutions and identifying issues, coming up with the facts, but really coming up with a sustainable solution," aniya.

