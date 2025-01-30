The Game Company Joins Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, Aiming to Strengthen Global Cloud Gaming Capabilities

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Game Company (TGC), an AI-enhanced Web3 cloud gaming platform announced that it has joined Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub platform, a unique program designed to support innovative startups through access to powerful resources such as $150,000 in Azure credits, cutting-edge AI tools like Chat GPT-4, free software and development tools, and global expertise.The collaboration aims to empower The Game Company to further its mission of revolutionizing cloud gaming and enhancing its global reach.What is Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub?Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is a comprehensive platform aimed at nurturing early-stage startups with the resources they need to scale quickly and sustainably. With a focus on providing technical support, expert guidance, and the use of latest Microsoft technologies, the program offers startups access to powerful cloud computing tools, including over $150,000 in Azure credits, GitHub Enterprise, and productivity tools like Microsoft 365.The initiative is designed to help startups overcome common barriers such as limited access to infrastructure, resources, and industry connections. By joining the Founders Hub, companies gain the ability to build, grow, and scale their business while benefiting from hands-on support from Microsoft’s vast network of partners, mentors, and experts.Bilal Asghar, CPO- Telcos at TGC said, “We are absolutely thrilled to join the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub. The opportunity to leverage the unique resources of this platform will enable us to innovate faster and accelerate our growth.”The Founders Hub program has helped companies like BigTime Studios, an AI-driven virtual reality game developer, who were able to leverage Azure’s computing power to streamline game rendering, leading to a 50% reduction in processing time.Similarly, Bloktopia, a decentralized metaverse project, used Microsoft’s cloud solutions to host its virtual world and saw a 200% increase in user engagement after migrating to Azure.“TGC has completed testing on Microsoft Azure’s infrastructure, positioning Azure as a key partner in scaling its operations in regions where it has a competitive edge, particularly in LATAM,” Bilal continued.The Game CompanyTGC is an AI enabled cloud gaming platform, much like NVidia’s GeForce Now – that allows users to play any games, on any device, anywhere, without any hardware or download requirements.The company has also successfully raised successfully in pre-seed rounds, with the platform alpha tested in more than 33 regions worldwide. Within its alpha testing hosted in UAE earlier last year, TGC saw over 43,000 sign ups with more than 41,000 on-chain transactions and over 10,000 wallets created in just under 48 hours.“We’ve seen over 7000 hours of uninterrupted gameplay via our cloud gaming alpha testing, and Microsoft’s infrastructure will allow us to seamlessly scale our platform and improve player experiences globally,” said Osman. “We’re incredibly excited about where we go next, with many exciting announcements such as our native cryptocurrency token launch coming soon.”

