Heritance Hotels and Resorts Partners with Galle Literary Festival as Exclusive Opening Night Sponsor

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heritance Hotels and Resorts, the flagship brand of Aitken Spence Hotels, proudly announces its continued collaboration with the Galle Literary Festival (GLF) 2025. This year, Heritance Hotels and Resorts will serve as the exclusive sponsor of the festival’s opening night on 5 February.

Rooted in a legacy of cultural preservation and authentic experiences, Heritance Hotels and Resorts shares a natural synergy with the ethos of GLF, which celebrates creativity, intellectual discovery, and Sri Lanka’s rich artistic heritage. This collaboration highlights Heritance’s unwavering commitment to fostering creativity and promoting cultural sustainability while delivering unparalleled hospitality.

The festival’s Opening Night will set the tone for the festival, offering guests an immersive experience that bridges tradition and innovation - hallmarks of the Heritance brand. The event will bring together an inspiring guest list, including renowned authors, literary figures, and thought leaders, offering guests an evening enriched with artistry, conversation, and a vibrant celebration of Sri Lankan culture with some of the most influential voices in the world of literature. The evening will also feature a thoughtfully curated culinary experience by Heritance Ahungalla, showcasing fusion cuisine inspired by traditional Sri Lankan roots, blending flavors and heritage in every bite.

“For Heritance Hotels and Resorts, this collaboration is more than just sponsorship; it’s a continuation of a shared journey toward cultural sustainability,” remarked Stasshani Jayawardena, Joint Deputy Chairperson and Joint Managing Director of Aitken Spence Hotel Holdings. “The Galle Literary Festival provides a platform for diverse voices, intellectual exploration, and the celebration of both contemporary and classical art forms, values that are integral to the Heritance Hotels and Resorts brand. Together with GLF, Heritance Hotels and Resorts continues to showcase its belief in the transformative power of literature to connect communities, preserve heritage, and inspire future generations.”

Heritance Hotels and Resorts welcomes festival attendees to an evening of inspiration and dialogue - where stories come alive, creativity flourishes, and connections are forged in the heart of Galle. This partnership further solidifies Heritance’s role as a proud champion of Sri Lanka’s artistic and cultural legacy.

Aitken Spence Hotels oversees a diverse collection of 18 hotels and resorts across Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Oman, and India, through its varied collection of brands - Heritance Hotels and Resorts, Adaaran Resorts, and Turyaa. Heritance Hotels & Resorts, the flagship brand of Aitken Spence Hotels, is known for its portfolio of Bawa-designed hotels in Sri Lanka, adding a touch of architectural distinction to its rich offerings.

