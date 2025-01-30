Protein Therapeutics Market is estimated to reach $566.66 Billion by 2030 | Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Merck

PORTLAND, ID, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growth of the global protein therapeutics market is attributed to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in development of protein-based therapies, and various strategies adopted by key players of the market. Moreover, increase in healthcare expenditure and approval of new products are expected to further drive the market growth during the forecast period.The global protein therapeutics market size was valued at $283.64 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $566.66 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.Therapeutic proteins are an important class of drugs that serve patients in need of novel therapies. They are engineered in laboratories for pharmaceutical use, such as noncovalent binders, proteins that affect covalent bonds (almost all enzymes), and albumin. Therapeutic proteins are extremely effective in vivo and have revolutionized disease treatment. Therapeutic protein products are useful in treatment of a wide range of indications, including cancer, genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and metabolic disorders. These proteins have the potential to reduce morbidity, slow disease progression, and/or replace essential proteins that a patient does not produce endogenously.Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/60 Surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in proteomics research have boosted the growth of the global protein therapeutics market. However, high production costs required for developing and manufacturing protein-based therapeutics hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in healthcare expenditure and increase in geriatric populations would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.The metabolic disorders segment dominated the market growthBy application, the metabolic disorders segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-fifth of the market, due to surge in the number of metabolic disorders, especially diabetes. However, the cancer segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, owing to surge in cancer cases and increase in demand for personalization of treatments.The fusion protein segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030By product, the fusion protein segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, owing to advantages of the fusion protein over other conventional products and enhanced product homogeneity. However, the monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to hold the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market, due to wide availability and application to treat various chronic diseases.North America held the largest shareBy region, the market across North America dominated the market in 2020, holding nearly half of the market, due to increase in chronic diseases, rapid adoption of advanced technologies, and presence of key players in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing geriatric population, surge in public-private investment, and increase in number of initiatives for healthcare awareness.For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/60 Major market playersAbbott LaboratoriesBaxter International Inc.Amgen Inc.F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.Eli Lilly and CompanyMerck & Co., Inc.Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)Pfizer Inc.Novo Nordisk A/SSanofiAbout Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.