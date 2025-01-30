FEMA hosting media opportunity at Mercer County, W.Va., disaster recovery center

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Small Business Administration (SBA) will be available to media at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at the Princeton, W.Va., Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). West Virginia FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Georgeta Dragoiu and a representative of the SBA will be present to provide an update on the recovery mission following the Sept. 25-28, 2024, remnants of Tropical Storm Helene.

Dragoiu will speak on the approval of more than $2 million in disaster aid; the upcoming deadline to apply on Friday, Feb. 7; the extra week of DRC operation; and a reminder to residents to be careful with their information.

Members of the media are invited to participate.

Information for the Princeton Disaster Recovery Center is as follows:

Princeton Disaster Recovery Center Lifeline Princeton Church of God 250 Oakvale Rd. Princeton, WV 24740 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Sunday

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4851 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.