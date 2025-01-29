Arrest Made in Michigan Avenue Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a juvenile for a robbery in the Brookland neighborhood.

On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at approximately 4:13 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 600 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast for report of a robbery. The suspect approached the victim while walking at the listed location and snatched a cell phone out of their hand. The suspect attempted to flee and was apprehended by Catholic University Police. The victim’s phone was recovered.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 17-year-old male of Alexandria, Virginia, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

CCN: 25013411

###