Arrest Made in Michigan Avenue Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a juvenile for a robbery in the Brookland neighborhood.
On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at approximately 4:13 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 600 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast for report of a robbery. The suspect approached the victim while walking at the listed location and snatched a cell phone out of their hand. The suspect attempted to flee and was apprehended by Catholic University Police. The victim’s phone was recovered.
As a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 17-year-old male of Alexandria, Virginia, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).
CCN: 25013411
