Celebrating Black History Month 2025
January 28, 2025
Gonzaga University News Service
Black history is American history, and honoring Black History Month during February offers an opportunity to showcase events at Gonzaga and in the Spokane community designed to educate, entertain and enlighten.
Consider the following opportunities to reflect on the significance of Black History Month in 2025:
Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 2 at 2 p.m., Fox Theater (1001 W. Sprague). The Spokane Symphony’s weekend concerts are built around composer William Dawson’s “Negro Folk Symphony,” a piece full of African rhythms and spiritual melodies. Also part of the performance is Joseph Schwantner’s “New Morning for the World (Daybreak of Freedom),” which sets pieces of Martin Luther King Jr.’s speeches to soaring orchestral sounds.
Feb. 10, 7 p.m., Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center. Celebrating Black History Month, Northwest Passages and The Black Lens present the fourth annual Spokane Black Voices Symposium. African American students from the Spokane area will be presenting their work, focused on the theme: Powered by Courage.
Feb. 10, 6 p.m., South Hill Library (3324 S. Perry St.). Celebrate Black History Month with poets Stephen Pitters, Gaye Hallman, Stephanie Noble Beans, jazz singer Inez Rahman, and author Teresa Brooks.
Consider the following opportunities to reflect on the significance of Black History Month in 2025:
Feb. 10, 7 p.m., Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center. Celebrating Black History Month, Northwest Passages and The Black Lens present the fourth annual Spokane Black Voices Symposium. African American students from the Spokane area will be presenting their work, focused on the theme: Powered by Courage.
Feb. 10, 6 p.m., South Hill Library (3324 S. Perry St.). Celebrate Black History Month with poets Stephen Pitters, Gaye Hallman, Stephanie Noble Beans, jazz singer Inez Rahman, and author Teresa Brooks.
Black History Month at Foley LibraryFeb. 1-28. The Foley Library collaborates with the Unity Multicultural Education Center to celebrate Black History Month. Social Justice Peer Educator Tj Aguma and the Foley Library display staff collaborate to create a book display focusing on African Americans and the contributions of Black people to the workforce throughout our nation’s history. The display includes books written by Black authors and influential figures throughout Black history. Finally, the display includes five historical individuals and descriptions of their contributions throughout the history of Black people and the workforce.
More Black History Month ResourcesBlack History Month
National Museum of African American History and Culture
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.