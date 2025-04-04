When Treks Lead to Jobs: A New York Match

The only thing scarier than starting college is leaving it.

After four years of structured classes, friendships and community, the future is suddenly wide open without clear direction on where to start.

Fortunately, Gonzaga has a massive network of successful alumni. Ensuring they’re connected with students in a fruitful way was a challenge, but Treks are providing a solution.

Erin Shields, director of alumni and employer engagement, says the idea behind Treks came from this realization: “Many of the top employers most desired by our students aren’t coming to our campus career fairs to recruit. So what if we brought the students to them, leveraging our incredible alumni leaders at these organizations?” she says.

That was the start of a partnership between Alumni Relations and Career and Professional Development, taking students on immersive excursions in major markets across the country, particularly those with big industry and high numbers of Gonzaga alumni. The first was Seattle, adding nine other cities over the past 24 years, including New York and Los Angeles. Pushing beyond perceptions of exclusivity to business and finance majors, treks support other interests, like theater (hello, London!) and STEM disciplines.

The success, though hard to measure in numbers, can be seen in stories like Charlie McPhail (’24). A marketing major, McPhail knew she wanted to move to New York but had no idea where to start. Her mom sent her information about the New York trek, and well, “I wouldn’t have the job I have today if I hadn’t gone on that trek,” she says.

While visiting McCann/MRM, a digital marketing agency, McPhail met fellow Zag Nate Williams (’09 M.A.), a senior vice president there. After her return to Spokane, Williams continued to be a resource for McPhail, reviewing her resume and preparing her for interviews. That support eventually led to a job offer.

“It was an invaluable connection,” she says. “When else would you get an experience to go to a major company, talk to people you most likely would never meet otherwise and form bonds that will last a lifetime.” Now settled in New York, she still meets Williams for coffee regularly, just to catch up.

“In college, you learn to understand an industry,” Williams agrees, “but on treks, you get to experience it firsthand.”

While earning a master's degree in communication and leadership from Gonzaga, he participated in the Portland trek. Now he hosts students on the New York trek, knowing just how valuable the experience can be.

“I host because I want students to understand the marketing industry, but more than that, I want them to build real connections,” Williams says. “You just need someone to talk to you, coach you, and help you get started when you’re coming out of college.”

And, Williams says, it's not just students who benefit. “Selfishly, it gives us access to top talent. We want the best people. Hiring always comes with risks, but the students I meet through the treks are consistently top-tier talent from a school I trust."