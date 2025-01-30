International Construction Dispute Resolution Firm, Resolution Management Consultants, Opens Harrisburg, PA Office

Brian Luke, PMI-SP, Managing Director of Resolution Management Consultants

Now, with an office in Harrisburg, RMC comes closer to our education, energy, transportation & commercial clients in Central Pennsylvania, as well as, to the Central PA legal community we serve.” — Brian Luke, PMI-SP, Managing Director of Resolution Management Consultants

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Gallagher, P.E., F.ASCE and Principal at Resolution Management Consultants announced the opening of its newest office in Harrisburg, Pa. The office will be headed by long-time Harrisburg resident, Brian Luke, PMI-SP, and a Managing Director at Resolution Management Consultants. The company, headquartered in Marlton, N.J., is a leading international construction dispute resolution and management consulting firm, founded in 1993.Said Luke, “For years, RMC has been an active participant in the large and growing commercial construction industry in Central Pennsylvania. Now, with an office in Harrisburg, RMC is enhancing its footprint and permanently locating key teams closer to our education, energy, transportation and commercial clients in Central Pennsylvania, as well as, to the Central Pennsylvania legal community.”Brian Luke, a graduate of Penn State University, has an extensive background in the preparation, review and forensic analysis of Critical Path Method (“CPM”) scheduling of projects, personnel and resources, as well as the development and implementation of project controls on complex and multi-phased projects. He is also an internationally recognized expert in “Monte Carlo Risk Simulation” as it applies to construction and construction risk mitigation.Resolution Management Consultants works with owners, developers, builders, architects, engineers, governments, insurance companies, bankers and others who are involved in commercial construction projects and issues. The company not only provides dispute resolution and expert witness services, it is also involved in management consulting, scheduling, BIM and other areas designed to facilitate construction efficiency and cost control, with a goal of minimizing or eliminating disputes. Clients include those engaged in construction projects in education, healthcare, transportation, government, environmental, energy and other industries. Resolution Management Consultants is active in North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, Africa and around the world.James Gallagher noted, “In this day and age of advanced technology and construction management techniques, our experience has demonstrated that technology, used as valuable tools in conjunction with personal oversight and involvement, are keys to successful outcomes and a hallmark of our company. We are pleased to enhance our focus in Central Pennsylvania.”---------------------About Resolution Management Consultants, Inc.Resolution Management Consultants, Inc. (RMC) is an internationally recognized consulting firm headquartered in Marlton, NJ. There are two sides to the business: the construction planning and management aspect − helping clients build more successful projects − and the litigation aspect − should matters go to court, providing analysis and testimony as expert witnesses. Founded in 1993 by veterans in the construction, contracting and engineering professions, RMC has assisted numerous private owners, public agencies and contractors in either achieving project goals or resolving cost and time disputes between the contracting parties.Website: resmgt.comLinkedIn: /company/ResolutionMgtTwitter: @ResolutionMgtFacebook: @ResolutionMgt# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.