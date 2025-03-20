Wound Care Pioneer, Gentell’s David Navazio, To Receive 2025 Baldrige Foundation Award for Leadership Excellence

David Navazio, Gentell President & CEO

David Navazio has been selected to receive the 2025 Baldrige Foundation Award for Leadership Excellence for his accomplishments in health care.

It is wonderful to be recognized for our devotion to quality, excellence and leadership, parallel to Mr. Baldrige’s mission, to improve care for people’s wounds and healing around the world.”” — David Navazio - President & CEO, Gentell, Inc.

NEWTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Malcolm Baldrige Foundation has announced that David Navazio has been selected to receive the 2025 Baldrige Foundation Award for Leadership Excellence. The award recognizes leaders in the fields of business, non-profit, government, health care, education, cybersecurity, and community, who have provided exceptionally outstanding service and/or support to their sector. The award recognizing Navazio’s leadership and accomplishments in the Health Care sector will be presented to Mr. Navazio at a ceremony in Baltimore on April 1.As President & CEO of Gentell, David Navazio has guided Gentell’s evolution from a small medical supply company, founded in 1994, to today, being a global leader in wound care, having 800 employees with offices and manufacturing facilities on five continents. Under David’s leadership, Gentell’s innovative wound care program positively impacts the quality of life for countless wound care patients each day.Some of Mr. Navazio’s notable achievements in wound care and in long-term care include:- He is one of the pioneers, in the 1980’s, spearheading the initiative behind having Medicare Coverage include wound care and wound care products.- Focusing wound care on the needs of long-term care residents and seniors.- Creating the “Wound Care Culture™” paradigm, elevating the practice of wound care from the tactical treating of wounds to a strategic initiative within an integrated environment of shared beliefs, education, data, practice and priority focused on wounds and their care and treatment.- Developing the Fastcarewound care record-keeping and reporting process – soon to incorporate A.I. within.- And numerous other innovations in the wound care field.Said Navazio, “Receiving the Baldrige Leadership Award is a proud moment for me and for the entire Gentell Team, as we share in this accomplishment. It is wonderful to be recognized for our devotion to quality, excellence and leadership, parallel to Mr. Baldrige’s mission. We strive for excellence in everything we do to improve care for people’s wounds and healing around the world.”Al Faber, President and CEO of the Foundation for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, said, “The leadership awards recognize outstanding individuals, leaders, and supporters who embody Baldrige leadership and management values and principles, and who have provided outstanding service to the Baldrige community and beyond.”---------Gentell is the largest vertically-integrated wound care manufacturer in the world, with manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as facilities around the world. The company manufactures and supplies efficient, affordable patient-specific wound care treatments to nursing homes, home care, hospices and other care settings.Gentell1000 Floral Vale Blvd., Suite 400Yardley, PA 19067 USAToll Free: 1-800-840-9041Phone: 215-788-2700 Fax: 215-788-2715Website: Gentell.comLinkedIn: /in/davidnavazio /company/gentellTwitter: @gentell 2701Facebook: facebook.com/woundadvisor# # #

