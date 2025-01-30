Senate introduces bill reauthorizing Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act

The AHA Jan. 28 voiced support for bipartisan legislation to reauthorize for five years the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act, which provides grants to help health care organizations offer behavioral health services for front-line health care workers. Introduced yesterday by Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., Roger Marshall, R-Kan., Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Todd Young, R-Ind., the bill also would reauthorize a national campaign that provides hospital leaders with evidence-based solutions to support worker well-being.

