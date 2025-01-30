IN1 Opens Series A Round To Expand Its Unified Fiat-Crypto Platform And Meet Surging User Demand

The rapid adoption of IN1 highlights a critical demand for tools that simplify managing multiple currencies and assets. This funding will accelerate our mission to deliver seamless financial solutions” — Svitlana Monastyrska, Founder and CEO of IN1

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IN1, the fast-growing fintech startup revolutionizing financial management across fiat and cryptocurrencies, announced the launch of its Series A funding round. The new investment will fuel global expansion and enhance its innovative platform to meet the growing demand from users worldwide.

Since its platform launch in November 2024, IN1 has experienced remarkable growth, surpassing 100,000 app downloads within just 8 weeks. Offering a seamless solution for managing fiat accounts, a crypto wallet, and the world’s first dual fiat-crypto payment card with an easy switch, IN1 has quickly become a go-to platform for its users in 35+ countries across Europe and beyond.

Driving Global Expansion and Innovation

The Series A funding will focus on:

- Expanding into the MENA and Asia regions, where demand for unified financial tools is rapidly growing.

- Enhancing platform capabilities, including AI-powered financial insights, roboadvising, and a curated marketplace for partner offers.

- Strengthening partnerships with financial institutions and technology providers to ensure a seamless and secure user experience.

A Proven Foundation for Growth

IN1’s platform integrates with other financial service providers, enabling users to manage all their accounts and cards through a single, user-friendly mobile app. Its compliance with global regulatory standards, including a VASP license for crypto-asset trading and custody, ensures users enjoy the highest levels of security and trust.

Led by a leadership team with over 20 years of international experience in banking and fintech, IN1 is strategically positioned to become a global leader in unified financial management.

Join IN1 on Its Mission

IN1 invites forward-thinking investors to participate in this pivotal growth phase and help redefine financial management. The company’s scalable platform, innovative technology, and proven market demand make this Series A round an exciting opportunity to invest in the next generation of financial solutions.

To learn more about IN1 and explore its platform, visit www.in1.io and download the app on App Store or Google Play.

About IN1

IN1 is a global innovative platform for unified financial management of fiat and cryptocurrencies. Using cutting-edge technologies it seamlessly integrates with other financial service providers allowing users to easily manage all their cards and accounts in one user-friendly mobile app. It also offers fiat accounts, a crypto wallet and the world’s first card for both fiat and crypto with an easy switch. IN1 meets the highest standards of regulatory compliance and ensures advanced security measures to protect users’ funds.

