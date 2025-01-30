JOB OPENINGS: IT Business Administrator Lead, Software Developer-Advanced, Criminal Intelligence Analyst 1

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. IT BUSINESS ADMINISTRATOR LEAD Technology and Innovation Division Security and Compliance TBI Headquarters, Nashville 1 Vacancy Job Duties: Responsibilities including but not limited to the following: Management of the ISU administrative portfolio including logistical support between IT resources and STS ensuring that STS equities are managed properly within our environment, coordination between different teams for IT solution procurement which would include being the point of contact between IT, TBI fiscal, procurement, and TBI contact attorneys to ensure proper purchasing of services and equipment. This role would also be directly involved in recommending possible solutions as well as being closely involved with every step of the procurement process from purchase to end of life as well as service contracts in between. Works with vendors to ensure that any purchase has proper documentation and requirements as well as properly documenting deliverables and statements of work. Additionally, they would assist in facilitating documentation on other business processes and streamlining those processes where applicable. Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s degree and five years of information technology related professional experience in one or a combination of the following: (1) technical writing/IT planning/business continuity/risk management/policies & procedures (2) records management, (3) IT procurement/asset management (4) budgeting/tracking expenditures (5) IT staff/contract administration OR Graduation from an accredited college or university with an Associate’s Degree and experience equivalent to seven years of experience in one or a combination of the following: (1) technical writing/IT planning/business continuity/risk management/policies & procedures (2) records management, (3) IT procurement/asset management (4) budgeting/tracking expenditures (5) IT staff/contract administration. Substitution of Experience for Education: Additional IT-related professional level experience in technical writing, IT planning/business continuity, risk management, policies & procedures, records management, IT procurement/asset management, budgeting/tracking expenditures, or IT staff/contract administration may substitute for the required degree on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years. Monthly Salary: $5,050 – $7,570 For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov. To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply on job opening 65197. This position will be posted on January 29, 2025 – February 4, 2025 for five business days. ______________________________________________________________ SOFTWARE DEVELOPER-ADVANCED Technology and Innovation Division TBI Headquarters, Nashville 1 Vacancy

Job Duties: Developing custom business applications using Power Apps, including designing user interfaces, data models, and workflows. Developing custom workflows and automations using Power Automate. Developing chatbots and virtual agents using Power Virtual Agents. Designing and developing integrations between the Power Platform and other internal systems. Working with business stakeholders to gather requirements and understand business processes in order to design and develop solutions that meet their needs. Providing support and troubleshooting for custom solutions developed on the Power Platform. Collaborating with other IT teams and stakeholders to ensure that custom solutions developed on the Power Platform align with the organization’s overall technology strategy and business goals. Training opportunities to empower users on the basics of Power Platform.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and two years of professional level experience in systems analysis, application design, or software development of business information systems.

Substitution of a Specific Associate’s Degree for the Required Bachelor’s Degree: Graduation from an accredited college or university with an Information Technology related associate’s degree may substitute for the required bachelor’s degree.

Substitution of Experience for the Specific Associate’s Degree: Professional level experience in the following area may substitute for the required Information Technology associate’s degree on a year for-year basis to a maximum substitution of two years: systems analysis, application design, or software development of business information systems.

Substitution of Graduate Coursework for the Required Experience: Any additional graduate coursework in software development may substitute for the required experience on a year for year basis to a maximum substitution of one year.

Monthly Salary: $5,591 – $8,915

For Additional Information Contact: IT Manager, Jon Lippert at jon.lippert@tbi.tn.gov and Software Developer Lead, John Dilick at john.dilick@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 65189. This position will remain posted from January 29 – February 24, 2025.

_________________________________________________________________

TBI CRIMINAL INTELLIGENCE ANALYST 1 Criminal Intelligence Unit TBI Headquarters, Nashville 1 Vacancy

Job Duties: The Intelligence Analyst will be assigned to work in a fast-paced environment in direct support of TBI’s ongoing intelligence gathering and investigative responsibilities. This candidate shall possess a strong work ethic, good interpersonal communication skills, the ability to multi-task, and an understanding of commonly available computer programs and applications. They should also be well versed in open-source intelligence collection, demonstrate strong writing and analytical skills, and be detail oriented. During the 2-year probation period, candidates will shadow seasoned Criminal Intelligence Analysts as they perform their daily duties in support of TBI’s mission and directives. Candidates will be required to complete a robust formalized training process as recommended by the Intelligence Community (IC) along with working under close supervision conducting the more routine duties and database inquiries while learning the operating procedures and investigative techniques used by the TBI. Candidates will develop and prepare a variety of standard reports and will gather information and intelligence by phone, email, internet, database searches, and/or other available resources to collect, process, and disseminate sensitive law enforcement intelligence to internal and external customers. Candidates will also serve on crisis teams and shall be in a rotational on-call status for after-hours response to critical incidents.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s degree

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying experience in one or a combination of the following: 1) developing Intelligence products for homeland security, the military, and/or law enforcement agencies, 2) performing forensic financial examinations or 3) criminal investigations work may be substituted for the required education on a year for year basis to a maximum of four years (e.g., experience equivalent to one year of full-time work in one or a combination of the above listed areas may substitute for one year of the required education).

Monthly Salary: $4,517 – $6,758

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Apply on Job Opening 65206 on the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). This position will be posted January 29, 2025, – February 4, 2025.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.