shíshálh Nation, B.C. renew landmark reconciliation agreement

CANADA, January 29 - Patrick Weiler, MP for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country –

“The shíshálh Nation and the Province of British Columbia chose a new path in 2018 to work together on the process of reconciliation. I’m excited to see this shared commitment renewed and updated, and I look forward to collaborating to plan for the future and bring positive outcomes to the entire Sunshine Coast.”

Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests –

“True, lasting and meaningful reconciliation will only be achieved through honouring the commitments we’ve made and building trusted partnerships by working side by side with First Nations. In renewing the Foundation Agreement, shíshálh Nation and the Province are helping build a strong, robust and sustainable forest sector for the next 100 years.”

Alton Toth, chair, Sunshine Coast Regional District –

“This update to the Foundation Agreement is a tremendous step forward for the shíshálh Nation when it comes to self-determination and reclaiming rights that were previously suppressed. The Sunshine Coast Regional District is honoured to work with the shíshálh Nation on numerous projects and services on an ongoing basis. We look forward to strengthening these partnerships and exploring new opportunities as we continue our shared journey toward meaningful reconciliation.”

Jef Keighley, director, Sunshine Coast Conservation Association –

“I heartily applaud and join in celebrating the shíshálh Nation’s second five-year update of their historic Foundation Agreement. The Nation has proven that true reconciliation works to the mutual benefit of both shíshálh and non-shíshálh people living within their spectacular swiya. British Columbians should also thank the Province for demonstrating the courage, vision and wisdom in working with the shíshálh Nation to help build a more co-operative path to our future.”

Kelly Matheson-King, chief operating officer, BluEarth Renewables –

“The renewal of the Foundation Agreement between shíshálh Nation and the Province clearly signals an ongoing commitment to advancing the journey to reconciliation. It is exciting to see the renewed commitment of these governments to shared decision-making in relation to land, environment and economy. BluEarth deeply values walking in partnership with shíshálh through our joint implementation of renewable energy technologies within their swiya.”

Kent Stuehmer, vice-president and general manager, Heidelberg Materials –

“Heidelberg Materials is pleased to continue building on our long-standing and successful relationship with the shíshálh Nation, as we celebrate yet another milestone in this historic agreement with the provincial government. We look forward to the growth and opportunities that this progressive and collaborative approach provides to the people of Sechelt and to all those who live and work in B.C.”