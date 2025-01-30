ISOutsource Releases 2025 SMB IT Trends Report: Insights to Empower Small and Medium Businesses

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISOutsource, a leading IT consulting and managed services provider, today released its much-anticipated 2025 SMB IT Trends Report. This comprehensive study targeted 50,000 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. Over 220 businesses responded across diverse industries, including technology, business services, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, legal, and others. The survey results shed light on the challenges, priorities, and opportunities shaping the IT landscape for SMBs in the coming year.The report identifies critical areas for SMBs, including cybersecurity, IT talent acquisition, cloud adoption, and the rising impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. The report emphasizes the importance of proactive measures, strategic IT investments, and workforce optimization with cybersecurity threats escalating.“Small and medium businesses face a rapidly changing IT environment, where staying ahead of the curve is essential to success,” said Naveen Rajkumar, CEO and President of ISOutsource. “Our 2025 IT Trends Report offers actionable insights to help SMBs navigate challenges, leverage emerging technologies, and build resilient IT infrastructures. At ISOutsource, we are committed to supporting businesses with innovative IT solutions tailored to their unique needs.”Key Findings from the 2025 SMB IT Trends Report1. Cybersecurity Remains a Top Concern: Nearly half (48%) of SMBs reported experiencing security threats in the past year, with data breaches, phishing, and ransomware among the most pressing issues.2. Cloud and AI Adoption Surge: 94% of SMBs have integrated cloud services, citing flexibility, scalability, and cost savings as primary benefits. Meanwhile, AI tools are transforming marketing, customer service, and operations.3. Hybrid Work Challenges: Managing remote and hybrid workforces remains a priority, with 90% of SMBs having at least 26% or more of their workforce operating remotely. These businesses are continuously adapting their IT strategies to support flexible work models effectively.The report also highlights industry-specific trends, offering valuable insights into technology, business services, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and other sectors.Empowering SMBs Through Strategic IT InvestmentsISOutsource’s report underscores the importance of aligning IT investments with business goals to drive growth and innovation. It provides actionable recommendations for addressing critical cybersecurity gaps, optimizing IT spending, and adopting modern technologies.“The stakes are higher than ever for SMBs,” Rajkumar added. “By focusing on strategic investments and leveraging expert support, businesses can turn IT challenges into growth opportunities. ISOutsource is proud to be a trusted partner in this journey.”About ISOutsourceWith over 30 years of experience and serving over 500 clients, ISOutsource is a trusted IT consulting and managed services provider where IT means business, focusing on technology, strategy, and business transformation. The company’s cross-industry capabilities enable organizations to harness the power of technology to boost performance, streamline operations, and unlock economic value. As technology and the digitization of business continue to advance, the demand for ISOutsource's expertise and services continues to grow. ISOutsource is headquartered in Bothell, WA, serving SMBs across the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix, Portland, and Spokane.For more information, download the full 2025 SMB IT Trends Report https://info.isoutsource.com/2025-it-trends-report?hsCtaAttrib=185501336639 . Learn more at ISOutsource.com and follow us on LinkedIn.For more Information, please contact:

