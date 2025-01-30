Hervey Bay Accomodation Website Launch

A new website offering a one stop website for the Hervey Bay tourism market has been launched.

Our customers need a single website not only to book accomodation but to explore everything Hervey Bay has to offer.” — Scott O. Talbot

HERVEY BAY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new website offering a one stop website for the Hervey Bay tourism market has been launched.The Hervey Bay tourism market and local economy needs all the support available and it is the owners desire that the website will deliver prosperity to the local economy in particular hospitality and tour operators.Owner Scott O. Talbot of the new website https://herveybay.org , said:Our customers need a single website not only to book accomodation but to explore everything Hervey Bay has to offer. With direct links to book Fraser Island K’gari and Whale Watching tours, customers can also explore and book the many culinary experiences Hervey Bay has to offer.Also featured on the website are three luxury accommodation venues operated by BNB HERVEY BAY PTY LTD, the Freshwater BnB, Cypress BnB and 549 Apartments. Since 2008, the Hervey Bay accomodation group welcomes over 10,000 guests annually with 1000's of loving reviews and with the venues rated some of the highest in the State of Queensland and the top 10% in the World.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.