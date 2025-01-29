Nineteen Charged for Trafficking Fentanyl, Heroin, and Cocaine in the Greater Milwaukee Area

WEST ALLIS, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the West Allis Police Department, and the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, today announced the arrest of 14 individuals for the participation in drug trafficking in the greater Milwaukee area. A 60-count criminal complaint has been issued in Milwaukee County charging 19 individuals with Manufacturing / Delivery of Fentanyl, Heroin, and Cocaine. The complaint also includes charges of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Conspiracy to Commit Delivery of Cocaine and Fentanyl, Bail Jumping, Possession of Narcotics, and Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place.

During the early morning hours of January 29th, 11 residential search warrants and 1 business search warrant were executed in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Cudahy, and Brown Deer. Fourteen (14) individuals were arrested and approximately 1 kilo of cocaine, multiple ounces of fentanyl and 12 firearms were recovered. One of the firearms was modified with a “switch” to create a fully automatic weapon. In addition, a 3D printer was in a residence along with a ghost gun.

During this investigation, two individuals involved in the drug trafficking investigation - Deontay Long and Rodney Walls - were killed in a homicide on December 23, 2024. Because of this active investigation, the homicide suspect was quickly identified as Valentin Santana and, with the assistance of the Milwaukee Police Department’s Special Investigations Division, Santana was located near 100th and Oklahoma Avenue shortly after the homicide. Members of the Milwaukee Police Department attempted a traffic stop and Santana fled from officers and led them on a 9-mile pursuit. Santana was apprehended after a vehicle crash and brief foot pursuit. Santana has been charged in a separate complaint by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office with two counts of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, along with other charges, including a charge of Conspiracy to Deliver Cocaine charge stemming from this investigation.

“Wisconsin communities deserve to be safe from the distribution of dangerous narcotics like fentanyl,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “The arrests made in connection with this investigation were made possible through collaboration among agencies that share a commitment to fighting crime and keeping communities safe.”

“The law enforcement officers of the West Allis Police Department are committed to vigorously investigating individuals who engage in drug trafficking to hold them accountable for their destructive actions in our community,” said West Allis Police Chief Patrick Mitchell. “Thank you to the North Central HIDTA, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Milwaukee Police Department, DCI, and the Drug Enforcement Administration for their partnership in this long-term investigation.”

“I want to thank the West Allis Police Department for its commitment to leading this multi-jurisdictional investigation into significant drug trafficking within Milwaukee County.” said Milwaukee County District Attorney Kent Lovern. “I also want to thank the Wisconsin Department of Justice for providing the financial resources necessary to carry out this investigation.” Finally, “I want to thank Deputy District Attorney Megan Newport and Assistant District Attorney Catelin Ringersma for working side-by-side with our law enforcement partners throughout this investigation and in the months ahead as this prosecution moves forward through the justice system. This investigation and prosecution are the latest example of the strong working relationship between law enforcement officers and the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office toward reducing violent crime in our community.”

Among those arrested on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, are the following individuals who are currently charged:

Thomas M. Brown, 41, Milwaukee, Wis.

Steven Gruetzmacher, 42, East Troy, Wis.

Mohammad Mahmood, 34, Milwaukee, Wis.

Pamela M. Malvick, 49, Germantown, Wis.

Ladarius D. Marshall, 32, Milwaukee, Wis.

John K. McKay Jr., 25, Milwaukee, Wis.

Koriayon J. McKay, 22, Milwaukee, Wis.

Joshua D. Patton, 29, Milwaukee, Wis.

Terrion L. Pierce, 21, Wauwatosa, Wis.

Todd L. Seidl, 47, Cudahy, Wis.

Malik R. Taylor, 29, Milwaukee, Wis.

Several other individuals associated with this investigation were arrested this morning who are not currently charged. Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days. Law enforcement agencies are still seeking several individuals.

The above individuals are facing state charges in Milwaukee County, and the case will be prosecuted by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. As in any criminal proceeding, the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The West Allis Police Department conducted the investigation in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Justice - Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Milwaukee Police Department, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, and the North-Central High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program. HIDTA was created by Congress with the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1988, to aid federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies operating in areas determined to be critical drug-trafficking regions of the United States.

In addition, the following agencies assisted in the search warrant and arrest operations: South Shore SWAT, St. Francis Police Department, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshal’s Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security, Germantown Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.