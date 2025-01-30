Project Bionic Unveils Rebrand to Reflect a New Era of Connection and Value Creation as a Social-First Agency

Project Bionic's new brand features the same familiar robot, Yobo, in an updated way.

SEATTLE, WA, WA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Bionic , a trusted leader in social media marketing since 2009, is excited to announce its rebrand as part of a bold transformation into a social-first digital agency. With this rebrand, Project Bionic not only unveils a refreshed logo and tagline—”Connections Create Value”—but also introduces an expanded suite of services designed to help brands thrive in an increasingly complex digital landscape.The expanded services now include:- Email Marketing: Crafting personalized and high-converting campaigns that keep audiences engaged and connected.- AI Visibility Optimization: Harnessing artificial intelligence to maximize online visibility and performance.- Custom Audience Building: Targeting and engaging specific audiences with precision for more effective campaigns.- Geofencing: Driving hyper-localized engagement by reaching audiences at the right time and place.- First-Party Data Strategies & Deployment: Capturing key data directly from your audience to better understand your customers and market.- AI Analytics & Creative: Anticipating customer needs and behaviors, streamlining content creation at scale, and optimizing strategies in real time.- OTT Marketing: Creating and delivering eye-catching video content directly to your target audiences through streaming devices and services.Why the Change?Since its founding, Project Bionic has built its reputation as a creative force in social media strategy, storytelling, and engagement. Recognizing the changing needs of clients and the dynamic nature of digital marketing, the agency has evolved to offer a broader range of services while maintaining its core mission: creating authentic connections and delivering measurable impact.“This rebrand marks an exciting new chapter for us,” said Josh Dirks, CEO at Project Bionic. “We’re not just a social media agency anymore. We’re a social-first digital partner always seeking new ways to help our clients grow their reach and results. Our expanded services allow us to serve clients across the entire digital ecosystem, from social media to email marketing, AI-driven insights, and geofencing campaigns.”A Fresh Look, A Bold VisionProject Bionic’s updated logo and vibrant color palette reflect the agency’s energy, creativity, and forward-thinking mindset. Its new tagline, “Connections Create Value,” captures the agency’s commitment to blending human intelligence with innovative technology to deliver results.Commitment to Clients and CommunitiesAt the heart of this transformation is a renewed focus on collaboration and community-building. Project Bionic’s rebrand is not just about new services or visuals; it’s a reflection of the agency’s mission to empower brands and enrich the communities they serve.“Our clients remain at the core of everything we do,” said Dirks. “This evolution is about better serving them by offering a wider range of solutions that address today’s challenges while keeping connection and authenticity at the forefront.”To learn more about the opportunities to partner with Project Bionic, please visit their website at www.projectbionic.com About Project BionicProject Bionic is a full-service digital agency dedicated to helping brands create authentic connections and deliver meaningful results. With expertise in social media, email marketing, AI-driven strategies, and more, Project Bionic partners with businesses to build value and foster genuine engagement across the digital landscape.

