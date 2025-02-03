Actor/Producer Jaime P. Gomez Overcomes Devastating Loss After Altadena Fires

Jaime Gomez surveys fire damage to his Altadena home Jaime Gomez home after the Altadena Fires Jaime P. Gomez

Acclaimed actor and producer Jaime P. Gomez lost his home and film equipment following the Altadena, CA wildfires.

Through every challenge, we find strength in community. I am immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this time. This is not the end of our story—it’s just another chapter.” — Jaime P. Gomez

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed actor, director, and producer Jaime P. Gomez , widely recognized for his portrayal of Inspector Evan Cortez in the iconic television series Nash Bridges and notable roles in films such as Training Day alongside Denzel Washington and Clear and Present Danger with Harrison Ford, is facing an unprecedented challenge following the recent Altadena, California wildfires.The devastating blaze not only consumed Gomez’s home but also destroyed all of his film equipment used to film the documentary Barrio Dogs: Life and Times of Edward (Eddie) Arguello - Every Man is a Superman, a project he had been passionately working on for over a year in San Antonio Texas. Gomez and his family managed to escape the fire with only the clothes on their backs, leaving their lives profoundly disrupted.Despite this tragedy, Gomez remains resilient. Known for his dedication to storytelling and the film community, he is determined to rebuild and complete the documentary, which celebrates the life of Edward (Eddie) Arguello, a community hero and symbol of perseverance.“Through every challenge, we find strength in community,” said Gomez. “I am immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this time. This is not the end of our story—it’s just another chapter.”Now, Jaime P. Gomez is reaching out for support from friends and colleagues in the film industry and beyond to help recover from this setback. A GoFundMe campaign has been established to assist the family in rebuilding their lives and continuing their creative endeavors.How to HelpYour support can help ensure the continuation of Jaime’s vital work in the film industry. Contributions can be made through the GoFundMe page at: https://gofund.me/03ba9828 For media inquiries, please contact: P.J. Stratton (Publicist) Email: pj@pjstratton.comAbout Jaime P. Gomez:Jaime P. Gomez, CEO of Sandbar Films Studios, is a versatile actor, writer director, and producer with a career spanning 3 decades. Best known for his role as Inspector Evan Cortez on Nash Bridges for five seasons, he has appeared in critically acclaimed films such as Training Day and Clear and Present Danger. As a producer, Gomez is dedicated to telling meaningful stories which inspire and uplift communities.# # #

