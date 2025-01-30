Kalypso Publishing Welcomes Micah Schwader as Division Manager & Announces 5-Week Legacy Life Story Writing Course

We are thrilled to welcome Micah to the Kalypso family!

Elevating Storytelling & Legacy Writing: Kalypso Publishing Welcomes Micah Schwader as Division Manager

My mission is to give writers the tools, support, and confidence they need to bring their stories to life and build a business that amplifies their impact.” — Micah Schwader

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalypso Publishing, a division of Techne Innovations, is proud to announce that Micah Schwader has joined as Division Manager, bringing his extensive expertise in writing, publishing, and author development to lead the company into an exciting new chapter.

With over 30 years of experience, Micah is a Transformational Writing Coach, Author, Publisher, and Editor who has worked with more than 275 authors, contributed to 17 anthologies, and helped shape nearly 100 individual books, including multiple bestsellers. His ability to guide authors through the creative process, from concept to completion, has made him a sought-after mentor in the writing and publishing world.

"Stories Matter—And I’m Here to Help You Tell Yours"

As Division Manager, Micah will oversee Kalypso Publishing’s author services, educational programs, and publishing initiatives, ensuring writers have the resources, support, and expert guidance they need to bring their stories to life.

To kick off this new era, Kalypso Publishing is launching an exclusive opportunity to learn directly from Micah:

5-Week Legacy Life Story Writing Course

📅 Starts Tuesday, March 4, 2025 | Live at 3:00 PM Eastern weekly (through April 1st)

Have you ever wanted to write your life story, family history, or personal memoir, but don’t know where to start? This interactive, expert-led course is designed to help you capture your journey with clarity, purpose, and lasting impact.

What You’ll Get:

- Expert Coaching from Micah Schwader – Learn from a seasoned professional with decades of publishing success.

- Step-by-Step Writing Guidance – Organize your memories, structure your narrative, and develop a compelling story.

- Live Weekly Sessions – Engage in interactive discussions and receive personalized feedback.

- Supportive Writing Community – Connect with fellow storytellers on the same journey.

Investment: $397

No prior writing experience needed—just your story and a willingness to share it!

Registration is NOW OPEN! Spaces are limited, so early enrollment is encouraged.

Sign up today: www.kalypsopub.com/courses

About Kalypso Publishing & Techne Innovations

Kalypso Publishing, a division of Techne Innovations, is dedicated to empowering authors with the tools, training, and publishing solutions to share their stories with the world. With a focus on creativity, innovation, and meaningful storytelling, Kalypso is a trusted partner for writers at every stage of their journey.

For media inquiries or interview requests with Micah Schwader, please contact:

📞 Kalypso Publishing

📧 info@kalypsopublishing.com

🌐 Kalypso Publishing | www.kalypsopub.com

We are thrilled to welcome Micah to the Kalypso family! Whether you're an aspiring author or someone who’s ready to finally put your story on paper, this is your chance to learn from the best.

📖 Join us on this journey—your legacy starts here!

Write Your Legacy 5-Week Masterclass Starts March 4th!

