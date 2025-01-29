Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,581 in the last 365 days.

World Service cuts yet another blow to journalism, says NUJ

The BBC has today announced its plans to make £6m in savings within the World Service to close the shortfall caused by the freezing of the licence fee.

Despite receiving additional funding from government in the Autumn, the BBC  states immense pressures including changing audience habits and digital upkeep will mean an overall net loss of 130 posts including roles in the UK.

Cuts are forecast to impact several teams including BBC Monitoring and World Service English with language teams to increase focus on digital output. The NUJ is urging engagement with the union as part of consultation processes and opposes compulsory redundancies. We note the broadcaster aims to meet its aims through voluntary redundancies where possible.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“Cuts announced today serve as yet another blow to journalists at the BBC. Proposals will see the loss of talented and experienced journalists committed to the unrivalled journalism produced by the World Service and relied upon by countries globally. The freezing of the licence fee has had a profound impact still felt acutely today; we need a commitment from government to provide long-term sustainable funding that allows the provision by teams including over 40 language services to thrive.

“It is wrong journalists are once more bearing the brunt of changes at a time when the BBC's journalism and soft power is needed more than ever. As we support members impacted by cuts, we urge the BBC to engage meaningfully with us to do all it can to protect jobs."

Return to listing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

World Service cuts yet another blow to journalism, says NUJ

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more