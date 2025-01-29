GEORGIA, January 29 - ATLANTA – Today, on behalf of First Lady Marty Kemp, the Office of the Governor rolled out its 10th piece of legislation aimed at cracking down on human traffickers and buyers in the state while making Georgia a safe haven for victims.

The latest bill championed by First Lady Kemp, SB 42 closes a critical loophole in Georgia law and ensures traffickers face the full penalty that their crimes demand. Currently, the conduct prohibited by Georgia’s human trafficking statute against minors is substantially similar to the conduct prohibited by the crime of keeping a place of prostitution, pimping, and pandering against minors. Rule of lenity, a legal principle asserting courts should apply the more favorable sentence to defendants when the law is ambiguous, could lead to judges awarding lesser sentences to offenders as a result of this loophole.

"Georgia is a national leader in the fight against human trafficking because of our work supporting survivors and shining a light on the dark corners where this crime thrives," said First Lady Marty Kemp. "The legislation introduced today will further that mission by ensuring proper penalties for offenders and securing greater justice for their victims. It will also build on the other initiatives we're launching this week to make Georgians more aware of the dangers of human trafficking and how to report suspected trafficking situations."

As a part of Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness Month -- observed each January -- First Lady Kemp marked the occasion by announcing the following initiatives to better equip Georgians with the knowledge and tools to end this evil industry in the state:

First Lady Kemp Releases Updated Human Trafficking Awareness Training

In conjunction with the Department of Administrative Services (DOAS), the First Lady is releasing an updated human trafficking awareness training for state employees. This enhanced training incorporates new information on what Georgia has done in the years since to support survivors and empower law enforcement to go after offenders. Administered by DOAS, the training will be available to all state agencies, who are encouraged to have their employees participate. The training will also be available to the public on YouTube as a free and easily-accessible resource.

"State employees are essential in the fight against human trafficking," said DOAS Commissioner Rebecca Sullivan. "It's imperative for everyone to recognize the signs and be prepared to report them to effectively raise awareness and prevent this horrific crime. This training video is a vital resource packed with statistics and real-life stories that empower our state employees and the public to identify and report signs of sex trafficking with confidence. Together, we can make a significant impact in combating this issue."

History of Training

Following initial meetings of the GRACE Commission, the need to raise awareness of the nature and signs of human trafficking was identified as a priority to move the needle on ending trafficking in the state. That led to the development of a 30-minute video training resource that provided viewers with an overview of sex trafficking, the telltale signs of its participants, and what to do when they believe they may have observed a trafficking situation.

First Lady Kemp and Georgia Ports Authority Release Updated Human Trafficking Public Service Announcement

The First Lady also unveiled, in partnership with the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC), a public service announcement (PSA) that will run at the state's ports. With thousands of trucks entering and exiting ports facilities each day, this PSA will help bring attention to what drivers travelling through high-traffic destinations across the state can do to help end sex trafficking in Georgia. The PSA can be viewed here.

"Georgia Ports joins with Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp and the CJCC organization to work together to end human trafficking in our state," said Georgia Ports Authority President and CEO Griff Lynch. "Trucking companies are Georgia Ports’ frontline customers and are vital to our success. Their assistance is also instrumental in ending human trafficking by learning more about it and reporting any suspicious activities to law enforcement as they drive around the Peach State every day."

"CJCC is pleased to join First Lady Marty Kemp and the Georgia Ports Authority in a vital initiative to educate transportation professionals across Georgia about human trafficking," said CJCC Executive Director Jay Neal. "Our goal is to ensure that victims are not only identified but also provided with the essential resources they need to heal and rebuild their lives. By equipping everyone with the tools to recognize the signs of human trafficking, we can work together to create a safer, more informed community."