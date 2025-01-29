FISCAL NOTES: Legislators Have Opportunity to Invest in Texas

TEXAS, January 29 - FROM THE DESK OF GLENN HEGAR When I talk with Texans, they often ask about the challenges that keep me up at night. I think my answers are in line with lawmakers’ priorities. An ongoing challenge is keeping up with infrastructure, including water, transportation, broadband and reliable power sources. Housing affordability also is top of mind. We must tackle this issue because hard-working Texans are finding home ownership is out of reach. Investments like these will remain crucial as long as our population is growing. INSIDE THE STATE BUDGET Check Out This Quick Review of the BRE We explain five essential things you should know about the Comptroller’s Biennial Revenue Estimate. Learn More … Find the full details, including downloadable graphics, video recording with Q&A and background information from this year’s BRE presentation.

