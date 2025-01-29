Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,580 in the last 365 days.

FISCAL NOTES: Legislators Have Opportunity to Invest in Texas

TEXAS, January 29 - FROM THE DESK OF GLENN HEGAR

When I talk with Texans, they often ask about the challenges that keep me up at night. I think my answers are in line with lawmakers’ priorities.  

An ongoing challenge is keeping up with infrastructure, including water, transportation, broadband and reliable power sources. Housing affordability also is top of mind. We must tackle this issue because hard-working Texans are finding home ownership is out of reach. 

Investments like these will remain crucial as long as our population is growing.

INSIDE THE STATE BUDGET

Check Out This Quick Review of the BRE

We explain five essential things you should know about the Comptroller’s Biennial Revenue Estimate.

Learn More …

Find the full details, including downloadable graphics, video recording with Q&A and background information from this year’s BRE presentation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FISCAL NOTES: Legislators Have Opportunity to Invest in Texas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more